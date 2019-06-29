43-year-old El Salvador migrant dies in US border custody

A U.S. Border Patrol car drives along the Rio Grande in Brownsville, Texas, as seen from Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Hundreds of migrants from Central America, South America, the Caribbean and Africa have been waiting for their number to be called at the bridge in downtown Matamoros, to have the opportunity to request asylum in the U.S. AP Photo

A law enforcement official says a 43-year-old El Salvadoran man has died after collapsing at a Texas border station.

The official says the man crossed the U.S.-Mexico border about a week ago with his daughter and was being held at the central processing center in McAllen, Texas. The official says the man had a medical check and was hospitalized after collapsing.

The official says the daughter is being placed in a shelter for children. The official isn't authorized to speak about an ongoing investigation and requested anonymity to discuss it.

A statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the cause of the man's death Saturday is not yet known.

At least two other adults as well as five children have died in custody since December.