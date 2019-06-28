N. Korea says Trump’s offer to meet Kim ‘very interesting’

North Korea says President Donald Trump's offer to meet leader Kim Jong Un at the Korean Demilitarized Zone is a "very interesting suggestion."

The North's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Saturday that the meeting, if realized, would serve as "another meaningful occasion in further deepening the personal relations between the two leaders and advancing the bilateral relations."

Choe still says North Korea hasn't received an official proposal for the DMZ meeting from the United States.

Earlier Saturday, Trump invited Kim to shake hands during a visit by Trump to the DMZ.

Trump is scheduled to fly to South Korea later Saturday for a two-day trip after attending the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.