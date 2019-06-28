Navajo authorities find body of 1-year-old boy

Navajo authorities say they have found the body a 1-year-old boy in New Mexico after he was reported missing a day earlier.

Navajo Nation police say that Kyron Kelewood's body was found Friday.

According to authorities, the boy was traveling with his mother, an infant and an unidentified man when their vehicle became stuck Wednesday night in the desert near Shiprock.

The mother left the three behind and the next day made it to the home of a woman who called authorities. The caller said the mother was severely dehydrated.

Authorities say the mother took them to the area where she left the other three.

Authorities say they found the man and infant, who was rushed to the hospital.

Kyron's body was found around 11:15 a.m. Friday. It's not clear when he separated from adults.