Munich police search for girl’s rapist who wore wolf mask

German police are trying to find a man who wore a wolf mask while sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Munich.

Munich police said Wednesday that the man pulled the girl into bushes and raped her before running away.

They say two passers-by witnessed Tuesday's attack but didn't recognize it as a sexual assault.

The police said that in addition to the wolf mask, the rapist wore latex gloves. They say he spoke accent-free German and is likely middle-aged based on his voice.