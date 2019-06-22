AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

A half-hour away: How Trump opted against Iran strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The planes were ready — their deadly cargo poised for delivery within a half-hour.

President Donald Trump had been given a series of options Thursday night on how to respond to Iran's downing of an unmanned American surveillance drone. Senior military advisers zeroed in on a plan to launch strikes on a trio of sites within Iran, and it was up to Trump to give the final go-ahead.

If the planes took off, Trump later recounted to NBC, they would soon be at "a point where you wouldn't turn back or couldn't turn back."

Trump's decision point came at the culmination of a tense 24 hours inside the West Wing after the drone went down.

How would he make his decision? "My gut," he told legislators.

Free or not? Washingtonians have say on fate of '80s kingpin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long before it became a tranquil middle-class neighborhood scattered with pride flags, the area around 7th Street and Orleans Place near Gallaudet University in northeast Washington was a 24/7 open-air drug market that police generally avoided. And Rayful Edmond was the undisputed boss.

In the 1980s, Edmond was believed to have controlled about a third of the city's drug trade during a devastating crack epidemic that led to a surge in homicides and destroyed thousands of lives. Enforcers armed with Uzi submachineguns protected the territory and Edmond's operation was linked to at least 30 murders, although none was ever pinned on him.

"All over the city, he was known as THE MAN," said George Madison, a 54-year old retired security guard, who grew up across town, but recalled that everyone knew the kingpin.

Edmond was eventually arrested and sentenced to life in prison. But federal prosecutors are now seeking his release, citing his years of assistance in helping authorities convict other dealers. In an unusual move, U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan has asked Washington Attorney General Karl Racine to solicit community opinions on whether Edmond, now 54, should be set free and whether he should be welcomed back to the city.

The prospect of Edmond going free has dredged up intense memories of a crime-ridden Washington that was the per-capita murder capital of the country, a status hard to picture now amid an ongoing construction boom and an influx of affluent, mostly white newcomers.

A look at how immigration authorities make arrests

Immigrant advocates and sympathizers are warning about arrests around the country as early as Sunday.

The anticipated sweep is expected to be similar to operations that authorities have regularly done since 2003. They often produce hundreds of arrests.

This one is different because President Donald Trump announced Monday on Twitter that it would be the start of an effort to deport millions of people in the country illegally, a near-impossibility given limited resources of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which makes the arrests and carries out deportation orders.

It's also slightly unusual to target families — as opposed to immigrants with criminal histories — but not unprecedented. The Obama and Trump administrations have targeted families in previous operations.

Here are some questions and answers about how ICE operates:

Suspect in California officer's killing accused of battery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A rookie Sacramento police officer who died during a domestic violence call was ambushed by a gunman and had no chance of surviving her wounds, police said Friday.

Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was shot several times and one of the wounds was "non-survivable," Sgt. Vance Chandler said at a late-night news conference during which police released police body camera video of the Wednesday night confrontation.

The department has been under scrutiny because it took 45 minutes to rescue the downed officer, who died at a hospital.

Police Chief Daniel Hahn said the gunman had stashed two assault rifles , a shotgun and a handgun in different rooms and opened fire as officers knocked on the door.

"The officers were essentially ambushed," Hahn said.

US-China trade war, sea row in ASEAN summit spotlight

BANGKOK (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders will commit to conclude a long-delayed regional trade pact this year despite lingering odds to fend off risks from a protracted U.S.-China trade war when they gather for a weekend summit in Thailand.

The Chinese sinking of a Philippine boat, which endangered 22 Filipino fishermen, is also expected to put the South China Sea territorial conflicts under the spotlight in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings. The two-day summit gets underway Saturday in the Thai capital of Bangkok, where ASEAN was founded in 1967 in the Cold War era.

Other key issues include the planned repatriation of more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees, who have fled a military crackdown in Buddhist-majority Myanmar since August 2017 to neighboring Bangladesh in a crisis that has tested ASEAN.

Critics have hit the regional bloc for failing to address the abuses in Myanmar's Rakhine state that the United Nations has called ethnic cleansing.

A confidential draft of a post-summit communique, which is expected to be issued by the host, Thailand's junta leader and newly proclaimed Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, would commit ASEAN to conclude the negotiations for the massive trade pact within the year.

Dems' presidential field takes spotlight in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Almost the entire sprawling Democratic presidential field of more than 20 candidates took the same stage in the South's first primary state, looking to make connections in a primary battleground that has helped propel the party's last two nominees.

Former Vice President Joe Biden reintroduced himself to South Carolina voters at gatherings he's attended many times before. His rivals tried to convince a boisterous throng at a Friday event to consider a new path.

"I think I've been in every one of your counties over the years," Biden said at House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's annual fish fry, a longstanding event that this year has blossomed into a centerpiece ahead of the 2020 election.

The 76-year-old Biden touted his friendship with Clyburn and other South Carolina politicians, including former Sen. Fritz Hollings, whom the Democratic front-runner eulogized earlier this year.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, made her usual detailed policy pitch. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, one of two major black candidates, called attention to civil rights heroes in a state where black voters typically make up a majority of Democratic primary electorates. And lesser known candidates tried to capitalize on the spotlight, with the likes of entrepreneur Andrew Yang getting a boisterous welcome despite barely registering in national polls.

Trump faces new sexual assault allegation; he issues denial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York-based advice columnist claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s, according to a first-person account published Friday by New York magazine.

Trump denied the allegations and said, "I've never met this person in my life."

The allegation against Trump by E. Jean Carroll is included in her upcoming book about the "hideous men" that the Elle magazine columnist says she has encountered throughout her life.

Carroll wrote that after what started as a friendly encounter with Trump at Bergdorf Goodman in 1995 or 1996, the real estate mogul pushed her up against a dressing room wall, unzipped his pants and forced himself on her. Carroll said that in a "colossal struggle," she pushed him off and ran from the store.

In his statement, Trump called the accusation "fake news" and said there was no evidence.

Hong Kong protesters disperse after blocking police HQ

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters in Hong Kong ended their overnight siege of police headquarters peacefully Saturday, disappointed that their demands for the territory's leader to formally withdraw a contentious extradition bill and police to apologize for heavy handed tactics have gone unmet.

By daybreak, police had cleared the streets of barriers set up by protesters to snarl traffic in the Asian financial center, and only a few groups in the mostly youthful crowd remained. Many slept outside the legislature.

Traffic was again smooth on a major thoroughfare through the government's central complex as the protest movement regrouped to consider next moves.

Police said nine female and four male staffers were hospitalized "with considerable delay" during the blockade. The police statement did not say whether they were injured in clashes or had otherwise become unwell.

Around police headquarters, masked and helmeted protesters covered surveillance cameras with masking tape and lashed barriers together with nylon cable ties. They threw eggs at the building and drew graffiti on the walls. Protesters also "splashed oil" and targeted police officers' eyes with laser pointers, according to the police.

Scamp the Tramp wins World's Ugliest Dog Contest

Scamp the Tramp will never win a beauty contest. But he's won an ugly one.

The bug-eyed, dreadlocked pooch took top honors Friday night at the 31st annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest.

Owner Yvonne Morones of Santa Rosa, California, won an appearance with Scamp on the "Today" show, $1,500 in cash, another $1,500 to donate to an animal shelter — and a trophy the size of a Rottweiler.

"He's Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp," Morones told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat after the victory. "I think the audience saw his beautiful spirit and everything he's given back to the community."

Scamp makes volunteer visits to schoolchildren and a local senior citizens center.

Fiery plane crash claims 9 people on Oahu's North Shore

HONOLULU (AP) — Nine people died in a fiery crash of a small airplane used in a sky dive operation, officials in Hawaii said.

There were no survivors after the twin engine King Air plane crashed Friday night near Dillingham Airfield, on Oahu's North Shore, Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said.

"Upon arrival, we saw the plane fully engulfed in fire," Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves told reporters on the scene. "The first crews on scene extinguished the fire."

Neves said the crashed occurred near the perimeter fencing of the small airport. "They're quite a ways away from the runway," he said.

The plane was used in a sky dive operation, and Neves said some family members of those on board waited at the airport for the plane to return.