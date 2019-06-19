Georgia panel delays clemency ruling for condemned man

In this Friday, June 14, 2019 photo, Chris Parks poses with a portrait of his brother Donovan Corey Parks in Powder Springs, Ga. Marion Wilson Jr. and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the March 1996 killing of 24-year-old Donovan Corey Parks. Butts was executed in May 2018. Wilson, who’s 42, is set for execution Thursday, June 20. AP Photo

The state parole board has delayed making a decision in a clemency hearing for a Georgia inmate set to be executed for the slaying of an off-duty prison guard.

Marion Wilson Jr. is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday. Wilson and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks.

Prosecutors say Wilson and Butts killed Parks and stole his car after asking him for a ride at a Walmart.

Butts was executed last year.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles says a decision regarding clemency would be issued before Thursday's scheduled execution.

The parole board is Georgia's only authority that can commute a death sentence.

Wilson would be the second prisoner executed by Georgia this year.