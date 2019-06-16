Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie

In this undated photo issued by Britain's Prince Harry Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their six-week-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor that they shared on their Instagram account @SussexRoyal to mark Father's Day, Sunday June 16, 2019. Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their first Father's Day together with their son Archie, by sharing this new sepia toned image showing Prince Harry holding Archie, on their royal Instagram account. (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/@SussexRoyal via AP) MUST BE USED WITH ORIGINAL TONING AS ISSUED - NO SALES - NO COMMERCIAL USE

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have released a photograph of their 6-week-old son Archie for Father's Day.

The sepia-toned photo, posted Sunday on the royal couple's Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry's arms and clutching his father's finger.

The post is captioned: "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex."

The couple posted a picture of the baby's feet when Mother's Day was celebrated in the United States last month to mark Meghan's first as a mom.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The baby hadn't yet been born when the U.K. had its Mother's Day this year.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.