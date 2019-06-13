Judge won’t order new trial in Maryland nuclear bunker death

A judge has refused to order a new trial for a wealthy stock trader convicted of murder in the fiery death of a man who was helping him secretly dig tunnels for an underground nuclear bunker beneath a Maryland home.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Schweitzer on Thursday rejected a defense attorney's argument that jurors did not have sufficient evidence to convict 28-year-old Daniel Beckwitt of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

In April, a jury convicted Beckwitt of the September 2017 death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra.

Beckwitt faces up to 30 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.