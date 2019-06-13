How the Tories choose a new leader - and UK prime minister

FILE - In this June 4, 2019 file photo, the red carpet is rolled out outside 10 Downing Streets before the arrival of President Donald Trump in central London. Britain’s Conservative Party is holding a contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, who stepped down from the party helm last week after failing to deliver Brexit. The contenders have until Monday, June 10, 2019, to submit nomination papers. AP Photo

Britain's Conservative Party is holding a contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, who stepped down from the party helm last week after failing to deliver Brexit.

Ten candidates wanted to follow May as party leader and into the prime minister's office. A series of knockout votes will reduce the field until only two are left for a head-to-head showdown.

Here's a look at the first round and how the contest will unfold:

THURSDAY, JUNE 13:

All 313 Conservative Party lawmakers in the House of Commons voted by secret ballot in the first elimination round. Former London mayor and British foreign secretary Boris Johnson emerged as the clear winner with 114 votes.

Six other elected Tories serving in May's Cabinet or Parliament also made the cut: Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt; Environment Secretary Michael Gove; ex-Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab; Home Secretary Sajid Javid; Health Secretary Matt Hancock; and International Development Secretary Rory Stewart.

Three were eliminated after failing to meet a threshold of 17 votes: Andrea Leadsom, Mark Harper and Esther McVey.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18:

Lawmakers hold a second round of votes. The candidate who comes in last drops out of contention, along with any others who receive less than 33 votes.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19 AND THURSDAY, JUNE 20:

Further rounds are held, if needed, cutting the last-placed candidate of every vote until only two finalists remain. The final two are put to a vote-by-mail of Conservative Party members across the country — about 160,000 people.

WEEK OF JULY 22:

The new party leader, who will become U.K. prime minister, is announced.