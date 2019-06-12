France beats Norway 2-1 to remain undefeated in World Cup

France's Eugenie Le Sommer, celebrates with France's Amel Majri after scoring her side's second goal on a penalty kick during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between France and Norway in Nice, France, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. AP Photo

France recovered from a terrible own goal to beat Norway 2-1 on Wednesday as the host nation remained undefeated at the Women's World Cup.

Eugenie Le Sommer scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute after video review determined Ingrid Syrstad Engen had fouled Marion Torrent in the area.

Valerie Gauvin, benched in France's opening 4-0 win over South Korea, broke the deadlock after halftime but Norway tied when Wendie Renard turned a cross into her own net.

Renard, considered one of the best defenders in the world, appeared to be in tears as she raised her face to the sky in anguish.

France moved three points ahead of Norway in Group A. Nigeria was also three points behind France, which is vying to become the first nation to hold both the men's and women's World Cup titles at the same time.

Norway, which won the competition in 1995, is playing without Ada Hegerberg. The 2018 FIFA Ballon d'Or winner stepped down from the national team because of what she says are differences in the way the federation treats the men's and women's teams.