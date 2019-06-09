Nation & World

Bruins force Stanley Cup Game 7 with 5-1 win over Blues

By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer

Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (47) and St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) crash to the ice during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. Charles Krupa AP Photo
ST. LOUIS

Facing elimination in a quite hostile environment, Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask stepped up for the Boston Bruins once again.

The Stanley Cup Final is heading to Game 7 because two of Boston's biggest stars love the biggest moments.

Rask made 28 saves, Marchand had a goal and an assist, and the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Sunday night to even the bruising, physical final at three games apiece.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist as Boston forced the 17th Game 7 in Stanley Cup history. The Bruins also were involved in the last one, winning the championship against Vancouver in 2011.

The deciding game is Wednesday night in Boston.

