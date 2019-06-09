England beats neighbor Scotland 2-1 to open World Cup

England's Nikita Parris, left, celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal on a penalty kick during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Scotland in Nice, France, Sunday, June 9, 2019. AP Photo

Ellen White got England off to a winning start at the Women's World Cup, curling in a shot to give the 2015 semifinalists a 2-1 victory against tournament newcomers Scotland.

In a dominant first half, Nikita Parris netted a penalty in the 14th minute before White struck in the 40th on the French Riviera.

But there was no repeat of England's 6-0 rout of its neighbor at the European Championship two years ago, with Scotland ensuring it was a nervy end for England coach Phil Neville's side after Claire Emslie pulled one back in the 79th.

But the 20th-ranked Scots couldn't produce an equalizer against No. 3 England in Group D, which also features Japan and Argentina.

Despite FIFA's attempts to talk up ticket sales at the World Cup, the stadium in Nice was only about a third full with the attendance given as 13,188.