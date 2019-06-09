A musical set in hell is the show to beat at Tony Awards

This image released by DKC O&M Co. shows Patrick Page, left, and Reeve Carney during a performance of "Hadestown," directed by Rachel Chavkin. Matthew Murphy

The big question at this year's Tony Awards is whether hell can triumph.

The arty and original "Hadestown," which takes place in the underworld of Greek mythology, has a leading 14 Tony nominations going into Sunday night's CBS telecast.

That's followed by the jukebox musical "Ain't Too Proud," built around songs by The Temptations, which received a dozen nominations. The other best musical nominees are the stage adaptations of the hit movies "Tootsie" and "Beetlejuice," and the giddy, heartwarming "The Prom."

James Corden, host of "The Late Late Show With James Corden" and a Tony winner in his own right, will be the host of the 73rd annual Tony Awards, which start at 8 p.m. Sunday at Radio City Musical Hall in New York.