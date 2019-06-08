AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump says tariffs on Mexico suspended indefinitely

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced late Friday that he had suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, tweeting that the country "has agreed to take strong measures" to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States. But the deal the two neighbors agreed to falls short of some of the dramatic overhauls the U.S. had pushed for.

A "U.S.-Mexico Joint Declaration" released by the State Department said the U.S. "will immediately expand the implementation" of a program that returns asylum-seekers who cross the southern border to Mexico while their claims are adjudicated. Mexico will "offer jobs, healthcare and education" to those people, the agreement stated.

Mexico has also agreed, it said, to take "unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration," including the deployment of the Mexican National Guard throughout the country, especially on its southern border with Guatemala. And Mexico is taking "decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks," the State Department said.

The move puts to an end — for now — a threat that had sparked dire warnings from members of Trump's own party, who warned the tariffs would damage the economy, drive up prices for consumers and imperil an updated North American trade pact. Trump's Friday night tweet marked a sharp reversal from earlier in the day, when his spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters: "Our position has not changed. The tariffs are going forward as of Monday."

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tweeted, "Thanks to the support of all Mexicans, the imposition of tariffs on Mexican products exported to the USA has been avoided." He called for a gathering to celebrate in Tijuana Saturday.

___

G-20 talks finance tactics for trade war, digital disruption

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Financial leaders of the Group of 20 gathered Saturday to brainstorm ways to adapt global finance to an age of trade turmoil and digital disruptions.

The central bank governors and other financial regulators meeting in this southern Japanese port city also flagged risks from upsets to the global economy as Beijing and Washington clash over trade and technology.

Asked if other financial leaders attending the meetings in Fukuoka were raising concerns over the impact on global markets and trade from President Donald Trump's crusade against huge, chronic U.S. trade deficits, especially with China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said no.

Trump and members of his administration contend that the ripple effects of the billions of dollars in tariffs imposed by Washington on Chinese exports over the past year are creating new business opportunities for other businesses in the U.S. and other countries.

But Mnuchin acknowledged that growth has been slowing in Europe, China and other regions.

___

Analysis: Trump an impolitic guest on trips abroad

SHANNON, Ireland (AP) — Halfway through a summer set of four international trips, President Donald Trump has proven himself to be an impolitic guest, soaking up pomp and pageantry while leaving behind hosts he scorched despite their best efforts to favor the president with flattery.

Trump on Friday wrapped up five days in Europe that, much like his stay in Japan two weeks earlier, showed how his "America First" foreign policy mixed with his "Me First" Twitter habit have made him an unpredictable partner for America's allies, who continue to grapple with how to manage the president and fortify economic and strategic ties with the United States.

Time after time, diplomatic niceties fell by the wayside as the president contradicted and undermined his hosts.

"Not only has Trump been ungracious on these trips, he is losing credibility with his behavior," said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley. "No world leader can trust President Trump because at any moment he may shatter the glass right in front of him; a single whim, or tweet, could upend a deal that had been months in the making. He leaves world leaders wiping their brows and wishing for him to leave."

The United Kingdom this week welcomed Trump for a grand state visit, an honor bestowed on only two previous presidents, hoping to strengthen ties and lay the groundwork for a new U.S.-U.K. trade deal as Britain moves toward exiting the European Union. But even as Trump praised the royal family (claiming "automatic chemistry" with Queen Elizabeth II), he meddled in the U.K.'s internal politics, played tough on trade and took a sharp jab at the American-born Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

___

Harris' husband takes on growing public role in 2020 race

BALTIMORE (AP) — Doug Emhoff was on the stage seconds after an activist rushed his wife, Kamala Harris, and snatched the microphone from her hands. Shortly after he helped remove the activist, Emhoff tweeted that he and Harris were "good" and that he would "do anything for her."

The incident quickly turned viral, bringing attention to someone who is often at Harris' side but rarely front and center.

He'll be back in the spotlight on Saturday, when he speaks at the Florida Democratic Party's Leadership Blue Gala in Orlando. The speech will be his first solo appearance since Harris launched her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in January.

Emhoff's increasingly public role is a reminder of the historic diversity of the Democratic field, which includes a half dozen women as well as an openly gay man. And coming three years after Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be a major party's presidential nominee, it shows how the role of political spouses is evolving and could produce America's first "first gentleman."

"I think we're rewriting the rules on presidential spouses," said Jess Morales Rocketto, a Democratic operative who worked for Clinton in 2016. "Historic candidates also mean we have spouses who can play a historic role."

___

Buttigieg urges LGBTQ to turn differences into social change

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg told an audience in Iowa on Friday that coming out as gay has empowered him in a way he did not anticipate, and he called on others to harness their differences into social activism.

"I'm going to make the case that anyone who has ever felt like an 'other' has a kind of power. And among others, it's the power to relate," the South Bend, Indiana, mayor told about 300 LGBTQ activists and supporters at a banquet honoring Wyoming college student Matthew Shepard, who was beaten to death in 1998 for being gay.

"And we can see in our various identities the beginning of a new kind of solidarity," he added.

Buttigieg's quiet, Midwestern approach, combined with his array of experiences — from Rhodes scholar to Afghanistan veteran to married gay man — has begun capturing the interest of Democratic activists around the country, including in Iowa, where he has been campaigning more regularly.

Friday marked the beginning of a weekend of gay rights and pride activities in Iowa, where several Democratic candidates vying for support in the leadoff caucuses are scheduled to appear.

___

Judge cuts penalty facing Navy SEAL, cites email intrusion

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A military judge on Friday refused to dismiss the murder case of a decorated Navy SEAL, but found the prosecution's meddling in defense lawyer emails troubling enough to reduce the maximum penalty he faces.

Capt. Aaron Rugh said an effort to track emails sent to lawyers for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher violated constitutional rights against illegal searches and the right to counsel by interfering with attorney-client privilege.

"It hampered the defense's opportunity to prepare for trial as they became necessarily enmeshed in discovery and litigation related to the operation, thereby harming the accused's right to competent counsel," Rugh said.

The action also harmed the public's view of the military justice system and cast doubt on Gallagher's ability to give a fair trial, Rugh said.

The ruling was the latest rebuke in one of the Navy's most prominent war crimes cases and came just days after the judge removed the lead prosecutor as the defense sought dismissal of the case for alleged misconduct in what they characterized as "spying."

___

Missouri health officials seek answers on abortion clinic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Health officials on Friday said they're still seeking answers from Missouri's only abortion clinic about why some patients were unaware that they remained pregnant after what the agency described as "failed surgical abortions."

The state Department of Health and Senior Services said a March health inspection of the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic "identified serious concerns, one of those involving the handling of fetal tissue extracted from abortions." The agency said that led it to investigate Boyce and Bynum Professional Services, which handles fetal tissue from abortions at Planned Parenthood.

The state health department said Friday in a news release that the focus of the review was "to determine why women remained pregnant after the abortion provider and the laboratory confirmed the presence of fetal parts and tissue in the post-surgical abortion pathological examination."

The agency declined to provide additional details about allegations that some women remained pregnant after receiving abortions at Planned Parenthood and did not specify how many instances it reviewed, citing the ongoing investigation. Planned Parenthood says pregnancies can continue after abortions in extremely rare circumstances.

While the health department in its Friday statement said the lab provisionally lost accreditation with the College of American Pathologists on May 7, a spokeswoman for the accrediting association on Friday said that's incorrect.

___

Michael B. Jordan presents Central Park 5 with courage award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael B. Jordan told the men known as the Central Park Five Friday that he cannot watch footage of the new series "When They See Us" without getting emotional and feeling like as a young black man he too could have faced a similar ordeal.

"It's dangerous in America when you're living in a black body," Jordan said.

Jordan praised the men — Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise — for their perseverance and courage during a luncheon in which the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California honored Netflix's series about their case.

"The whole time that these men were incarcerated, they never changed their story," he said. "They insisted of their innocence even as they did their time."

Salaam cried as he accepted an award on behalf of series creator Ava DuVernay.

___

Leonard, Raptors move within victory of first championship

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard's hot hand is sending the Raptors home to Toronto on the cusp of a startling upset for Canada.

Leonard outdueled the Splash Brothers for 36 points and 12 rebounds, and the Raptors moved within a victory of the franchise's first championship by winning a second straight game on Golden State's home floor, beating the Warriors 105-92 on Friday night for a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Not that the Raptors are ready to celebrate yet.

"We've won three games, it's the first to four," Kyle Lowry said. "We understand that they're the defending champs and they're not going to go out easy. They're going to come and fight and prepare to play the next game. That's how we're preparing ourselves. We've got to prepare ourselves to play the next game. We haven't done anything yet."

Klay Thompson made a strong return after missing Game 3 with a strained left hamstring and scored 28 points with six 3-pointers in what might have been the final game after 47 seasons at Oracle Arena before the team's move to new Chase Center in San Francisco next season. Stephen Curry added 27 points but shot just 9 for 22 and 2 of 9 from 3-point range on the heels of his postseason career-best 47-point outing in a 123-109 Game 3 defeat.

___

Federer can't handle wind or Nadal in 3-set French Open loss

PARIS (AP) — It's rough enough for Roger Federer — well, let's be honest, anyone holding a tennis racket — to try to deal with Rafael Nadal's unflinching excellence on the French Open's red clay.

Mix in a wild wind, and Federer, so great for so long, against anyone else and anywhere else, morphed into merely good. And good, even Federer's brand of good, was not nearly enough Friday.

Nadal made quick work of Federer in their first meeting at Roland Garros since 2011, outperforming his rival 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in air whipping at more than 20 mph (12 kph) to reach his record 12th final in Paris as he pursues his record 12th championship.

This was Federer's most lopsided Grand Slam defeat since he gathered a measly four games in a loss to — guess who? — Nadal in the 2008 French Open title match.

"He makes you feel uncomfortable the way he defends the court and plays on clay. There is nobody who even plays remotely close to him," said Federer, who hadn't entered the tournament since 2015. "I don't even know who I need to go search for, to go practice with somebody who plays like him. I was thinking that during the match."