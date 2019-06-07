AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Joe Biden reverses position on federal dollars for abortions

ATLANTA (AP) — After two days of intense criticism, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reversed course Thursday and declared that he no longer supports a long-standing congressional ban on using federal health care money to pay for abortions.

"If I believe health care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment" that makes it more difficult for some women to access care, Biden said at a Democratic Party fundraiser in Atlanta.

The former vice president's reversal on the Hyde Amendment came after rivals and women's rights groups blasted him for affirming through campaign aides that he still supported the decades-old budget provision. The dynamics had been certain to flare up again at Democrats' first primary debate in three weeks.

Biden didn't mention this week's attacks, saying his decision was about health care, not politics. Yet the circumstances highlight the risks for a 76-year-old former vice president who's running as more of a centrist in a party in which some skeptical activists openly question whether he can be the party standard-bearer in 2020.

And Biden's explanation tacitly repeated his critics' arguments that the Hyde Amendment is another abortion barrier that disproportionately affects poor women and women of color.

___

US commander says Mideast buildup prompted Iran 'step back'

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran has chosen to "step back and recalculate" after making preparations for an apparent attack against U.S. forces in the Persian Gulf region, but it is too early to conclude the threat is gone, the top commander of American forces in the Mideast said Thursday.

In an interview with three reporters accompanying him to the Gulf, Gen. Frank McKenzie said he remains concerned by Iran's potential for aggression, and he would not rule out requesting additional U.S. forces to bolster defenses against Iranian missiles or other weapons.

"I don't actually believe the threat has diminished," McKenzie said. "I believe the threat is very real."

McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, and other military officials are trying to strike a balance between persuading Iran that the U.S. is prepared to retaliate for an Iranian attack on Americans, thus deterring conflict, and pushing so much military muscle into the Gulf that Iran thinks the U.S. plans an attack, in which case it might feel compelled to strike preemptively and thus spark war.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have worsened since President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and several world powers, and reinstated sanctions on Tehran. Last month, in response to what American officials characterized as an imminent threat, the U.S. announced it would rush an aircraft carrier and other assets to the region.

___

Syria uses familiar tactic in rebel Idlib: Bombing civilians

BEIRUT (AP) — The father could hardly bear seeing his 18-month-old daughter's panic every time the Syrian government warplanes flew over their home. Every day for a month, she ran to him to hide in his arms, tearful and breathless.

Abdurrahim had refused to flee his hometown throughout years of violence, and he was determined to hold out through the new, intensified government offensive launched in April against Idlib province, the last significant territory held by Syria's rebels.

But now he had his first child, Ruwaida, to think about.

"That look on my daughter's face ... is really what is going to kill me," said the 25-year-old Abdurrahim, who asked that his last name not be published for security reasons.

His determination collapsed when an airstrike on May 30 pulverized the house next door, crushing to death three children, one of them a girl Ruwaida's age. He whisked his daughter and wife to a nearby village, hoping it would be safe.

___

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO REVERSED COURSE ON ABORTION POLICY

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he no longer supports a long-standing congressional ban on using federal money to pay for abortions.

2. WHAT A TOP US COMMANDER IS SAYING ABOUT GULF TENSIONS

Gen. Frank McKenzie says Iran appears to have decided to "step back and recalculate" in response to a U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf area.

___

US-Mexico talks continue, Trump says more progress needed

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Mexican officials claim to be making progress as they labored for a second day to avert import tariffs. But President Donald Trump is still threatening to impose them as he tries to pressure Mexico into stemming the flow of Central American migrants across the United States' southern border.

Vice President Mike Pence, monitoring the talks from his travels in Pennsylvania, said Thursday the U.S. was "encouraged" by Mexico's latest proposals but that, so far, tariffs still were set to take effect on Monday.

He added that it would be "for the president to decide" whether Mexico was doing enough to head off the tariffs. Pence said that, among other issues, negotiators had been discussing a potential agreement to make it difficult for those who enter Mexico from other countries to claim asylum in the U.S. Mexico has long resisted that request.

Trump has threatened to impose a 5% tax on all Mexican goods beginning Monday as part of an escalating tariff regime opposed by many in his own Republican Party.

The frantic, last-minute talks underscore Trump's chaotic approach even when decisions have enormous economic consequences for both the U.S. and its closest allies. Trump has embraced tariffs as a tool he can use as leverage against other countries, dismissing the potential harm to American consumers and manufacturers.

___

Mexico's tequila exporters warily eye US tariffs deadline

EL ARENAL, Mexico (AP) — After decades of building a domestic market for Tequila Cascahuín, Salvador Rosales readied the family business for a plunge into the U.S. export market this year. He made sure he had a stable supply of high-quality blue agave, the succulent whose juice is distilled into tequila, so that once they planted their flag, they wouldn't disappoint.

Tequila Cascahuín envisioned exporting about 350 to 420 cases to the United States this year and building from there. But those plans could be derailed by President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs starting at 5% and rising higher until he is satisfied Mexico is doing enough to stop the flow of Central American immigrants through its territory.

"We were just getting into the United States market with prices already impacted by the high price of agave," Rosales said. "With this increase, our sales are going to decrease."

Last week Trump shocked Mexico and many members of his own party with a June 10 deadline to impose the unilateral tariffs on all Mexican imports, potentially making avocados, flat screen TVS, cars and other products more expensive for U.S. consumers.

Exporters of tequila, the key ingredient in margaritas, are as worried as anyone about possible slumping revenues and job losses, particularly if tariffs were to reach the 25% ceiling laid out by Trump.

___

US opens new mass facility in Texas for migrant children

The federal government is opening a new mass facility to hold migrant children in Texas and considering detaining hundreds more youths on three military bases around the country, adding up to 3,000 new beds to the already overtaxed system.

The new emergency facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, will hold as many as 1,600 teens in a complex that once housed oil field workers on government-leased land near the border, said Mark Weber, a spokesman for Office of Refugee Resettlement.

The agency is also weighing using Army and Air Force bases in Georgia, Montana and Oklahoma to house an additional 1,400 kids in the coming weeks, amid the influx of children traveling to the U.S. alone. Most of the children crossed the border without their parents, escaping violence and corruption in Central America, and are held in government custody while authorities determine if they can be released to relatives or family friends.

All the new facilities will be considered temporary emergency shelters, so they won't be subject to state child welfare licensing requirements, Weber said. In January, the government shut down an unlicensed detention camp in the Texas desert under political pressure, and another unlicensed facility called Homestead remains in operation in the Miami suburbs.

"It is our legal requirement to take care of these children so that they are not in Border Patrol facilities," Weber said. "They will have the services that ORR always provides, which is food, shelter and water."

___

Lack of abortion access troubles Guam's 1st female governor

HONOLULU (AP) — Lourdes Leon Guerrero vigorously defended abortion rights as she campaigned to become the first female governor of Guam. She won, but now no doctors are willing to perform the procedure she fought so hard to defend.

The last abortion provider in the heavily Catholic U.S. territory retired in May 2018. That's forcing women seeking to end their pregnancies to fly thousands of miles from the remote Pacific island — a costly and sometimes prohibitive step.

"I truly believe that women should have control of their bodies," Gov. Guerrero, a former nurse, told The Associated Press in a phone interview Thursday. "I'm very sad and very nervous about what's happening across the nation."

Several conservative states like Alabama and Missouri have passed tough abortion restrictions as they take aim at the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the United States.

Guam's law , which Guerrero described as "very restrictive," allows abortion, but doctors also have the legal right to deny services unless it's a medical emergency. Abortions are allowed within 13 weeks, but anyone who terminates a pregnancy without help from a doctor can be charged with a felony.

___

Schools reckon with social stress: 'I'm on my phone so much'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — High school biology teacher Kelly Chavis knew smartphones were a distraction in her class. But not even her students realized the psychological toll of their devices until an in-class experiment that, of course, was then spreading on social media.

For one class period, students used a whiteboard to tally, in real time, every Snapchat, Instagram, text, call or other notification that popped up. Students were told not to respond to avoid generating replies ... and further notifications.

Teachers around the country have run similar experiments, typically recording dozens of trips to the board.

"One girl, just during the one hour, got close to 150 Snapchat notifications. 150!" marveled Chavis, who teaches honors-level courses at Rock Hill Schools in South Carolina.

She's among a growing number of teachers, parents, medical professionals and researchers convinced that smartphones are now playing a major role in accelerating student anxiety — a trend so pervasive that a National Education Association newsletter labelled anxiety a "mental health tsunami ."

___

Binnington, Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Stanley Cup 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — From last place in the league to the brink of their first Stanley Cup championship, the St. Louis Blues need one more win to complete their improbable journey.

They have a young goaltender leading the way.

Jordan Binnington stopped 38 shots, and the Blues withstood the emotional rush of Zdeno Chara's return to beat the Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night and take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven final. They can win the championship at home in Game 6 on Sunday night.

"We've had quite the season so far. We've been through quite a lot," defenseman Colton Parayko said. "But we continued to battle. We never gave up on each other. It put us closer together, especially now."

One game after chopping down the Bruins' giant captain with a deflected puck off his jaw, the Blues quieted the rest of a city still celebrating its last championship: The New England Patriots were receiving their Super Bowl rings a few miles away, the second in what Bostonians hoped would be a third title in the last 12 months.