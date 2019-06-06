AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

D-Day 75: Nations honor veterans, memory of fallen troops

OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — With the silence of remembrance and respect, nations honored the memory of the fallen and the singular bravery of all Allied troops who sloshed through bloodied water to the landing beaches of Normandy, a tribute of thanks 75 years after the massive D-Day assault that doomed the Nazi occupation of France and portended the fall of Hitler's Third Reich.

Thursday's second day of ceremonies to mark the surprise Allied offensive by air and sea moved to France after spirited commemorations in Portsmouth, England, the main embarkation point for the transport boats that carried tens of thousands of soldiers to Normandy, each not knowing whether he would survive the day.

Leaders, veterans, their families and the grateful from France, Europe and elsewhere were present for the solemn day that began under a radiant sun.

At dawn, hundreds of people, civilians and military alike, hailing from around the world, gathered at the water's edge, remembering the troops who stormed the fortified Normandy beaches to help turn the tide of the war and give birth to a new Europe.

Dick Jansen, 60, from the Netherlands, drank Canadian whisky from an enamel cup on the water's edge. Others scattered carnations into the waves. Randall Atanay, a medic's son who tended the dying and injured, waded barefoot into the water near Omaha Beach — the first of five code-named beaches where the waters ran red the morning of June 6, 1944.

Trump helps mark 75th anniversary of D-Day at Normandy

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — The world turns its eyes Thursday to the beaches of Normandy, France, paying tribute to the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion and the few surviving veterans of that battle that changed the course of World War II.

For President Donald Trump, it is another moment to praise alliances and military service, on the heels of defending his decision not to serve in Vietnam. World leaders will gather in heartfelt tribute to alliance and sacrifice and a unified vow for enduring unity, outweighing any national or political skirmish of the moment.

Trump is expected to give a speech while touring the beaches and an American military cemetery in France. He stuck to the script Wednesday in the first of two days of D-Day tributes at a moving ceremony in Portsmouth, England, from which the 1944 invasion was launched.

Trump did his part with a 90-second recitation of some of the prayer that President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered to a worried nation just getting word of the fighting. The president, with images of an American flag and Roosevelt projected behind him, read to the crowd: "Almighty God, our sons, pride of our nation, this day, have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our republic, our religion and our civilization and to set free a suffering humanity."

The president sat in a VIP area between Queen Elizabeth II and first lady Melania Trump. Some 300 World War II veterans also attended the seaside ceremony. Trump joined in giving a standing ovation to a group of vets who appeared on stage as the commemoration began.

Trump says progress needed to stop 5% Mexico tariff plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Straining to stave off threatened U.S. tariffs, Mexican and American officials claimed progress in White House talks, but President Donald Trump said Thursday that a "lot of progress" must be made to halt the import taxes he is holding out as a way to force Mexico to stanch the flow of Central American migrants flooding America's southern border.

Talks were to resume later Thursday.

Underscoring the scope of the border problem, the Department of Homeland Security announced separately that U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the border hit the highest level in more than a decade in May: 132,887 apprehensions, including a record 84,542 adults and children together, 36,838 single adults and 11,507 children traveling alone.

Trump, renewing his threat of import taxes on all Mexican goods, tweeted from Ireland that the Washington talks would continue "with the understanding that, if no agreement is reached, Tariffs at the 5% level will begin on Monday, with monthly increases as per schedule."

"We're having a great talk with Mexico," Trump told reporters in Ireland before leaving for France to attend a D-Day ceremony. "We'll see what happens. But something pretty dramatic could happen. We've told Mexico the tariffs go on. And I mean it, too. And I'm very happy with it."

Tick tock goes the political clock as Dems weigh impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The political clock is a significant factor in whether majority House Democrats launch any impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

There's increasing pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to at least start an impeachment inquiry into whether Trump obstructed special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation . Pelosi is resisting for a number of reasons. But the tick-tock of time is an inexorable one as the 2020 presidential and congressional elections cast a widening shadow over Washington. As it spreads, the window for launching any impeachment proceedings shrinks, making the prospect of doing so beyond December unappetizing for wide swaths of Democrats.

That reality could limit how long Pelosi can say yes or no to impeachment questions stemming from Mueller's report.

"Whatever we do needs to be done in 2019. We need to begin it in 2019. It doesn't necessarily have to wrap up in 2019," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who serves on the House Judiciary Committee that would consider any such proceedings. "I think when we get into 2020 in the election year, it's very late."

That's the commonality across Democrats divided over what to do now about Trump, described in the Mueller report as repeatedly trying to shut down the investigation. There's a widespread feeling that the House would have to launch any impeachment proceedings this summer or fall, or it will be too late. There's also a feeling that Pelosi knows this.

Texas couple stands by story after US cardinal pushes back

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Texas couple that accused top U.S. Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of mishandling a sexual misconduct case involving his former deputy is denying his office's claims against them, saying the church is mistreating them the way it mistreats other victims.

DiNardo's Galveston-Houston archdiocese has said that the couple fabricated quotes in an Associated Press story and demanded $10 million, and that it "categorically rejects" the story as biased and one-sided. George Pontikes said Wednesday he stood by his comments recounting meetings with DiNardo in 2016 and 2017, and called the diocese's response disappointing but not surprising.

"It is another example of a smoke screen designed to cover up wrongdoings," said Pontikes, president and CEO of the Houston-based construction firm Satterfield & Pontikes.

His wife, Laura Pontikes, had approached DiNardo's Galveston-Houston archdiocese in April 2016 to report that the then-vicar general had taken advantage of problems in her marriage and business to manipulate her into a sexual relationship. Emails turned over to the archdiocese and AP show that while the sexual relationship grew, Monsignor Frank Rossi heard Pontikes' confessions, counseled her husband on their strained marriage and solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for the church.

Houston police are now investigating. Following inquiries by AP, Rossi's new bishop placed him on leave Tuesday pending the outcome of the police investigation. Rossi's lawyer confirmed that he was cooperating with the investigation but declined further comment.

German nurse convicted of murdering 85 patients; gets life

BERLIN (AP) — A former nurse who liked putting patients into cardiac arrest because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them was convicted Thursday of 85 counts of murder, making him what is believed to be the worst serial killer in modern German history.

Oldenburg court judge Sebastian Buehrmann sentenced 42-year-old Niels Hoegel to life in prison and noted the "particular seriousness of the crimes" in his verdict.

Hoegel worked at a hospital in the northwestern city of Oldenburg between 1999 and 2002 and another hospital in nearby Delmenhorst from 2003 to 2005, and the killings took place between 2000 and 2005, the dpa news agency reported. Hoegel's victims ranged in age between 34 and 96.

Hoegel was convicted in 2015 of two murders and two attempted murders and is already currently serving a life sentence. There are no consecutive sentences in the German system, but the court's ruling on the seriousness of the crimes all but ensures he will remain incarcerated after the standard 15-year term is up.

During his first trial, Hoegel said he intentionally brought about cardiac crises in some 90 patients in Delmenhorst because he enjoyed the feeling of being able to resuscitate them. He later told investigators that he also killed patients in Oldenburg.

From fire and ash to caps, gowns: Graduation in burned town

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Sean Newsom's senior year of high school started with typical teenage pranks, like sticking a cup to the roof of his car with magnets just to mess with people as he drove around his small town in the Northern California mountains.

It ended with him living in an apartment with his older brother and two roommates, working at a tanning salon and learning how to be an adult without his parents.

In between, a monstrous wildfire consumed his home and destroyed the town of Paradise, leaving most residents homeless and scattering its close-knit people throughout the region with little time to say goodbye. Newsom's parents moved to the San Francisco Bay Area with his two younger siblings to start a new life.

Newsom stayed because of Paradise High School.

The school was one of the few buildings in town to survive the blaze that tore through the town on Nov. 8, killing 85 people, although it couldn't be used for classes. Of its 980 students, about 900 lost their homes. Some assumed the school would cease to exist, with its diaspora of students settling into new communities. But when a makeshift school opened for the spring semester in a former Facebook building near the Chico airport, more than 700 students returned, including 220 seniors.

Prosecutors: Australian cardinal's convictions should stand

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian prosecutors argued in court Thursday that child sex convictions against a Roman Catholic cardinal should not be overturned and said his accuser had been a compelling witness.

Cardinal George Pell, 77, is the most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse and is appealing those guilty verdicts in the Victoria state Court of Appeal. He attended both days of the hearing, wearing a cleric's collar and occasionally taking notes.

The three judges reserved their decision to a date to be set.

Prosecutor Chris Boyce told the judges that the convictions, largely based on the testimony of a single accuser, should stand.

"The complainant was a very compelling witness," Boyce said. "He was clearly not a liar. He was not a fantasist. He was a witness of truth."

South Korean businesses growingly adopt unmanned services

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Robots are coming to South Korea's vibrant coffee culture, where crowds of lunchtime customers queuing at cafes are a daily sight. Coffee is just one of many industries that could be transformed by automated services in this tech-forward nation — a notion both exciting and worrisome as jobs become scarcer.

At a Dal.komm Coffee shop in Seoul, a robot barista takes orders remotely through a mobile app or kiosk cashier and then brews fresh coffee.

Less than a minute later, the robot sends a 4-digit code the customer can use to open a pick-up box. The robot can handle up to 14 drinks at a time. Drinks not retrieved within 10 minutes are thrown away, but another drink can be ordered at no extra charge.

"It's really fun and convenient," said Choi Eun Jin, a 30-year-old office worker. "The area is crowded with office workers and local residents during lunchtime. So it's good to have a robot like this ... so you can get your coffee more easily."

The Dal.komm Coffee franchise has 45 robot-equipped outlets and says it's operating the country's first commercialized robot cafes. They're in shopping malls, company cafeterias, schools and an airport.

Hong Kong court: Denying same-sex spousal benefits unlawful

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal said Thursday the government cannot deny spousal employment benefits to same-sex couples, in a ruling hailed as a major step forward for same-sex equality in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The court overturned an earlier judgment, saying unanimously that denying same-sex couples access to spousal benefits is unlawful.

"It follows therefore that the 'prevailing views of the community on marriage' ... even if this can confidently be gauged in the first place, are simply not relevant to a consideration of the justification exercise," the ruling said.

Although same-sex marriage is not recognized in Hong Kong, the judgment appears to move the territory further in that direction. Last year, the Court of Final Appeal ruled that the same-sex partner of a British expatriate married abroad was entitled to the same visa treatment as a heterosexual partner under immigration law.

Angus Leung, a senior immigration officer who brought the case on behalf of himself and his partner, Scott Adams, said the ruling was the culmination of a stressful four-year process.