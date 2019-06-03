Remains found in Arkansas identified as Maleah Davis

FILE - This undated booking file photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Derion Vence. Searchers are headed to Arkansas to look for a missing 4-year-old Houston girl after Quanell X, a community activist, said Vence, who was arrested in the case, confessed to him in jail that he disposed of her body there. Tim Miller, the director of Texas EquuSearch, says his group will fly to Arkansas Friday, May 31, 2019, to search for the body of Maleah Davis. (Houston Police Department via AP, File)

Authorities say the remains found in Arkansas last week have been identified as those of a missing 4-year-old Texas girl.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said Monday the remains are those of Maleah Davis.

Authorities found her remains near a freeway outside of Hope, Arkansas, after Derion Vence, the man who had been arrested in connection with Maleah's disappearance, told a community activist he had disposed of her body there.

The institute of forensic sciences says the cause and manner of her death are not yet determined.

The remains were flown back to Houston after they were discovered in Arkansas on Friday.

Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah's mother, had claimed Maleah was abducted last month. Vence remains jailed on a charge of tampering with evidence.