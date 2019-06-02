Afghan officials: 3 bomb blasts in capital, 1 killed

Afghan Security Police arrives at the site of explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Afghan officials say there have been three explosions in the capital, Kabul, including a sticky bomb attached to a bus carrying university students. AP Photo

Three explosions struck the Afghan capital on Sunday, including a sticky bomb attached to a bus carrying university students that killed at least one person, Afghan officials said.

The bus explosion wounded ten people, including an Afghan reporter, said Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the interior ministry. Two roadside bombs were detonated about 20 minutes later, wounding seven more people, including five security forces in the same residential area of western Kabul.

Several houses and shops around the blast sites were damaged, and security forces blocked all roads leading to the site.

Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the public health ministry, said at least four women were wounded in the bus bombing and had been taken to hospitals.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, but both Taliban and Islamic State militants are active in the capital and have staged attacks in Kabul.

In a separate attack late Saturday in eastern Ghazni province, a Taliban suicide bomber detonated a stolen Humvee packed with explosives inside a police reserve unit compound, killing at least seven police personnel, said Nasr Ahmad Faqeri, head of Ghazni's provincial council.

He added that eight other police were wounded in the attack on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Ghazni city.The suicide bomber was able to enter the compound using a stolen Humvee,

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid took responsibility for the attack in Ghazni.

In recent days, Kabul has witnessed a wave of attacks. A Taliban suicide car bomber targeted a U.S. convoy on Friday in an eastern neighborhood, killing four Afghan civilians wounding three others, as well as lightly wounding four American forces. On Thursday, six people were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Afghan army academy and training center.

Attacks by the Taliban have continued unabated despite peace talks with the United States as well as a fresh round of talks with Afghan notables last week in the Russian capital, Moscow.

The Taliban have rejected repeated demands for a cease fire, saying the fighting will continue until U.S. and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan.