Woman accuses Neymar of rape, father says player set up

Brazil's soccer player Neymar runs for the ball during a practice session at the Granja Comary training center ahead of the Copa America tournament, in Teresopolis, Brazil, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. AP Photo

A Brazilian police document says an unidentified woman has accused soccer star Neymar of raping her in Paris last month. The player's father calls the incident "a setup" against his son.

The document obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday says the incident took place May 15 at 8:20 p.m. in a hotel. The woman went to police on Friday in Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo state's Public Security Secretariat, which oversees police, confirmed in a statement that the complaint was registered, but did not offer details.

Neymar's representatives have not replied to a request for comment, but his father and agent Neymar da Silva Santos denied any wrongdoing by the player in a television interview.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Santos said Neymar had consensual sexual relations with the accuser and was blackmailed by her lawyer after they broke up.

"This is a tough moment. If we can't show the truth quickly it will be a snowball. If we have to show Neymar's WhatsApp messages and the conversations with this lady, we will," Neymar dos Santos told TV Band.

Santos said he has evidence that his son was blackmailed, including pictures and witnesses, but did not show either in the interview. He also said Neymar is already preparing his defense for a legal case if needed.

The Paris police and the city's prosecutors' office said through spokesmen that they were unaware of any complaint.

The woman says she and the Brazil star met in France after exchanging Instagram messages.

She told police a representative of the Paris Saint-Germain player named Gallo allegedly bought her tickets to Paris and booked her a hotel room. She said Neymar arrived apparently drunk at the hotel.

The woman described to police that they "touched each other, but in a given moment Neymar became aggressive and, with violence, had sexual intercourse against the victim's will."

The text also says the woman left Paris two days later and said she did not file her complaint in Paris because she was shaken.

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation.

Neymar is in Brazil preparing for the Copa America starting next week.

___

AP reporter John Leicester in Paris contributed to this report.