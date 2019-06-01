The Latest: Lawyer defends Hungary boat crash captain

Rescue team members are seen on a barge floating on the Danube river where a sightseeing boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 1, 2019. As divers descended Friday into the Danube, Hungarian authorities predicted it would take an extended search to find the 21 people still missing after a boat carrying South Korean tourists was rammed by a cruise ship and sank into the river in Budapest. AP Photo

The Latest on the deadly boat collision in Hungary earlier this week (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Lawyers for the captain of the river cruise ship that collided on the Danube River with a tour boat, killing seven South Korean tourists, say they dispute that their client made any mistakes.

A Budapest court is set to rule Saturday on the prosecution's request to arrest the 64-year-old Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn. Seven people were rescued after the tour boat sank and 21 are still missing.

Defense lawyer Gabor Elo said there are no grounds to consider his client a suspect in the case, arguing that the prosecution's request for the arrest was motivated only by the fact that the captain is a Ukrainian citizen.

Elo said his client, identified only as Yuriy C. in line with Hungarian laws, "is very sorry that he was involved in such an accident in which so many people lost their lives or are missing."

1 p.m.

A court hearing is underway in Hungary to decide whether the captain of a river cruise ship should be arrested after his vessel collided on the Danube River with a sightseeing boat, killing seven South Korean tourists.

Prosecutors are requesting that the 64-year-old Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn be arrested. The captain has denied responsibility in Wednesday's collision in central Budapest.

The smaller sightseeing boat was carrying 33 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew when it collided with the Viking vessel. Seven people were rescued and 21 are still missing.

Efforts to salvage the 27-meter (88.5-foot-long) tour boat have been hampered by the river's fast flow and limited visibility under water.

Specialists from South Korea and Austria are assisting in the salvage efforts being coordinated by Hungary's Counter-Terrorism Center.