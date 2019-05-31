Cardi B makes court appearance in strip club melee

Cardi B arrives at Queens Criminal Court, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at a nightclub last fall when she argued with a bartender. They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee. She has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault. AP Photo

Cardi B has made a court appearance in a case stemming from a fight at a New York strip club.

The Grammy-winning rapper appeared somber and did not speak during Friday's hearing. She is due back in court Aug. 9.

Prosecutors said they would present the case to a grand jury.

Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was with her entourage at a Queens strip club last fall when she argued with a bartender.

They say a fight broke out in which chairs and bottles were thrown. Two people suffered minor injuries. Cardi B's lawyer has she didn't harm anybody.

The entertainer wore a pink pantsuit and sparkling pink fingernails to Friday's hearing.

Fans followed her out of the courtroom trying to get photos.