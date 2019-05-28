Democrats to try again on overdue $19B disaster aid bill

House Democrats appear likely to try again to pass a long-overdue $19 billion disaster aid bill that's a top priority for some of President Donald Trump's most loyal allies on Capitol Hill.

A GOP conservative blocked an attempt late last week to pass the measure under fast-track rules, but another abbreviated House session is expected Tuesday afternoon.

Passage of the bill, supported by Trump and top leaders in Congress, is a forgone conclusion. Trying again on Tuesday is a political freebee for Democrats, who went on the attack after Texas freshman GOP Rep. Chip Roy blocked the bill on Friday. Roy had complained about its cost and a move by Democrats to dump Trump's request for $4.5 billion to address the crisis of Central American refugees at the southern border.