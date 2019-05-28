City rents lodgings for parents of Poland’s first sextuplets

Incubators with one of the sextuplets, believed to be Poland's first ever and said to be doing fine, that have all been placed in incubators to assist their development at the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland, on Tuesday, 21 May 2019. The babies were born Monday in the 29th week of pregnancy through caesarean section.(AP Photo/Beata Zawrzel) Poland Out AP

The Polish city of Krakow is renting a two-bedroom apartment for the parents of recently born sextuplets so they can stay close to the hospitalized babies.

The four girls and two boys, believed to be Poland's first ever sextuplets, were born May 20, in the pregnancy's 29th week, through cesarean section at Krakow's University Hospital. They have been placed in incubators and are expected to remain hospitalized for some three months.

The move by the city will save the parents and their 2½-year-old son hours of daily commuting from their home in Tylmanowa, in the south of the country.

The babies, Filip,Tymon, Zosia, Kaja, Malwina and Nela, were also given layettes bearing the city's symbols.