Pakistan arrests 3 suspects in 2 raids on militant hideouts

Pakistan's provincial counter-terrorism department says security forces have arrested three suspected militants in two separate raids in eastern Punjab province, foiling possible attacks.

The department says the first raid was conducted Sunday in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan, arresting a man over links to the Islamic State group, seizing grenades and "funds for terrorism financing."

It said in its statement Sunday that the second raid netted two men from the outlawed Sunni Lashkar-e-Jhangvi group who were planning to target minority Shiites.

The raids came days after police arrested six people for allegedly collecting funds for two outlawed militant organizations in the province as part of an ongoing crackdown against banned groups.