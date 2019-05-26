Man accused of defrauding comic book icon appears in court

FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, Stan Lee, left, and Keya Morgan arrive at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles. Morgan, the former business manager of Lee has been arrested on elder abuse charges involving the late comic book icon. Los Angeles police say Morgan was taken into custody in Arizona early Saturday, May 25, 2019, on an outstanding arrest warrant. Morgan was charged earlier this month with felony allegations of theft, embezzlement, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision

A former business manager of the late comic book legend Stan Lee has had his initial court appearance in Arizona, where he was arrested after fleeing California charges of fiduciary elder abuse.

Keya Morgan appeared Sunday in Maricopa County Superior Court on a charge of being a fugitive of justice.

Court documents show Los Angeles police alerted authorities in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale that Morgan's cellphone was being used in north Scottsdale.

Police say the 43-year-old Morgan was found in a house with his mother and arrested without incident.

It's unclear when Morgan will be extradited to California, where he's facing felony charges including theft, embezzlement, forgery or fraud against an elder adult, and false imprisonment of an elder adult.

Lee died in November at the age of 95.