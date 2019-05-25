San Francisco police union calls for chief’s resignation

FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi, left, talks to members of the media after Francisco Sanchez' arraignment in San Francisco. On Friday, May 24, 2019, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott apologized for raiding a freelance journalist's home and office to find out who leaked a police report into the unexpected death of the city's former public defender. Scott said the warrants didn't adequately identify Bryan Carmody as a journalist. AP Photo

The union representing San Francisco police officers is calling for its chief to resign over his handling of the police raid of a freelance journalist's home and office.

Chief William Scott acknowledged Friday that the searches were probably illegal and apologized for the way his department handled the investigation into who leaked a confidential police report to Bryan Carmody.

California's shield law protects journalists from search warrants, and Scott said the paperwork seeking court approval of the raid didn't adequately identify Carmody as a journalist. He blamed department investigators for their "lack of due diligence."

The police union fired back on Saturday, saying Scott ordered the investigation, knew Carmody was a journalist and deceived the sergeant who wrote the search warrant.

Scott has not returned a request for comment.