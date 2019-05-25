India’s ruling alliance elects Modi as house leader

Newly elected lawmakers from India's ruling alliance led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have elected Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for his second five-year term as prime minister after a thunderous victory in national elections.

BJP president Amit Shah announced Modi's name as the leader in a meeting of the lawmakers Saturday in New Delhi.

The Election Commission said the BJP won 303 out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, after the official vote count finished Friday. The BJP's top rival, the Indian National Congress led by Rahul Gandhi, won 52 seats.

Media reports say Modi is likely to be sworn in for his second term next Thursday.