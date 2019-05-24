Pakistan official: Bomb at Quetta mosque kills 1, wounds 15

A bomb exploded at a mosque on Friday in the Pakistani city of Quetta, the capital of restive Baluchistan province, killing the prayer leader and wounding 15 worshippers, three of them critically, officials said.

The blast took place at the mosque in the city's Pashtoonabad neighborhood during Friday prayers, according to Abdul Razzak Cheema, deputy inspector of police.

The bomb was set off remotely, said Cheema, adding that a bomb squad was dispatched to the site and was investigating. No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Sectarian violence, mostly targeting Pakistan's minority Shiite Muslims, has left hundreds dead in recent years in Baluchistan. However, the Pashtoonabad neighborhood in Quetta is a Sunni majority area and the mosque was attended by Sunni Muslims.

Militant groups belonging to both sects operate in the area. Baluchistan is also plagued by insurgency by secessionist groups seeking more autonomy or independence for the province.