The Latest: Tennessee governor ready to call special session

The Latest on the scandals involving Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he's ready to call a special session if House Speaker Glen Casada does not step aside from his leadership position after receiving a no-confidence vote from his GOP caucus.

Lee announced late Monday that the House Republican's 45-24 secret ballot vote sent a "clear message."

Lee, a first-term Republican governor elected in November, has previously declined to weigh in on what the speaker should do following the swirling scandals surrounding the lawmaker's office for nearly three weeks.

Casada has said he does not plan on resigning and instead has vowed to spend the next few months regaining his colleagues' confidence.

___

6:15 p.m.

Embattled Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada is not immediately heeding calls to resign his leadership post in the face of scandals, saying he'll work over the next few months to regain his colleagues' confidence.

Casada made the statement in response to a 45-24 secret ballot vote Monday in which his House GOP colleagues declared they had no confidence in him as speaker. Afterward, state Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden called on Casada to relinquish his role as speaker.

Casada has been dogged by calls to resign the leadership post after it was revealed that he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his former chief of staff, among other scandals.

House GOP Leader William Lamberth and Caucus Chairman Cameron Sexton said after the vote that there isn't any immediate way to remove Casada as speaker.

Casada has said recently that he's changed and released an action plan designed to build trust in the legislature.

___

5:30 p.m.

Tennessee House Republicans have cast a vote of no confidence in House Speaker Glen Casada, who remains ensnared by a spate of scandals.

House GOP Majority Leader William Lamberth said Republicans cast the 45-24 vote during a Monday meeting closed to the public and reporters.

Casada has been dogged by calls to resign after it was revealed that he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his former chief of staff.

Beforehand, Republican Gov. Bill Lee told reporters that he would wait for a signal from House Republicans before saying whether or not a special session is needed to address Casada's leadership.

Casada, who previously declined to step aside, didn't immediately comment on the vote. He has said recently that he's changed and released an action plan designed to build trust in the legislature.