Colorado seniors graduate weeks after fatal attack at school

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Rachel Short shows Kendrick Castillo, who was killed during a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Seniors from the school graduated Monday, May 20, 2019 in a ceremony hosted by the Denver Broncos hosted commencement ceremonies at their training facility in suburban Denver. Castillo was fatally shot as he and two classmates tried to stop one of the two gunmen who attacked the school. Valedictorian Emma Goodwill asked her classmates to "love so fully and fundamentally like Kendrick." (Rachel Short via AP, File)

Seniors from a Colorado high school where a student was killed trying to stop a shooting nearly two weeks ago graduated Monday.

STEM School Highlands Ranch held its commencement ceremony at a Denver Broncos training facility and honored 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, who was fatally shot when he and two classmates tackled one of the two gunmen May 7. The shooting came during the last week of classes for Castillo and his fellow seniors.

Valedictorian Emma Goodwill said Monday the attack does not define the school, although she will take the events with her through life.

"It was an attack on so many things, but it was also an attack on this common ideological foundation that was fundamentally the center of our school: mutual respect for our peers' individuality. A love for each student's personal and particular nature," she said. "However, Kendrick's personal nature was not shaken. He continued to love and to protect just as he had. Kendrick died as he lived."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Goodwill asked her classmates to "love so fully and fundamentally like Kendrick," who she described as a "gracious, kind, funny and genuinely joyful kid."

"Kendrick's identity does not lie in the fact that he died protecting our school and our classmates, but rather that it was so fundamentally him to love that much," she said.

Castillo and classmates Brendan Bialy and Joshua Jones were credited with helping minimize the bloodshed by charging at one of the suspects in a classroom.

According to Bialy, Castillo sprang into action against the shooter "and immediately was on top of him with complete disregard for his own safety." Jones, 18, said he was shot twice in the leg before Bialy was able to take the attacker's gun.

Two students, ages 18 and 16, were arrested at the school and are facing dozens of charges, including murder, attempted murder, arson and theft.

Besides Castillo, eight students were shot during the attack. They have since been released from the hospital.