Governor orders review of actions in Ohio State doctor abuse

This 1992 image made from video provided by WBNS-TV, shows Dr. Richard Strauss. A report released on Friday, May 17, 2017, found that the now-dead Ohio State team doctor sexually abused at least 177 male students from the 1970s through the 1990s, and numerous university officials got wind of what was going on over the years but did little or nothing to stop him. (WBNS-TV via AP) AP

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered a review of the state medical board's handling of complaints against a now-dead Ohio State team doctor who investigators say sexually abused at least 177 students decades ago.

The Republican governor said Monday that "we should all be disgusted" by what Richard Strauss did.

A report released Friday found Strauss engaged in a pattern of sexual abuse of male students. It said university officials knew and did little to stop it.

On Monday, DeWine ordered a working group to review an unredacted version of the report to see what the medical board knew and when.

He says that Strauss' suicide in 2005 means he can't be held accountable, but that learning the facts might prevent a repeat.

DeWine also called for lifting Ohio's statute of limitations on rape cases.