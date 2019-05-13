Syrian troops capture 5 villages in last rebel stronghold

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian army soldiers flash the victory sign as they stand on their tank in the village of Kfar Nabuda, in the countryside of the Hama province on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces are now in control of nine villages forming an L shape at the far southern corner of the rebel stronghold. The villages include the strategic village of Kfar Nabuda and the elevated Qalaat Madiq, giving the government troops an advantage over the insurgents. (SANA via AP) AP

Syrian troops on Monday captured five small villages and a hill on the edge of the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the country, as the leader of the main insurgent group in the region called on every able person to "perform his religious duty" and join the fight.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of the al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, claimed in a video interview with a local activist that government forces have suffered many losses while trying to advance into rebel-held areas over the past few days. Dressed in military uniform and holding an automatic rifle while seated under a tree, he claimed his militant group was gaining more fighters each day.

Al-Golani also said insurgents have the right to strike at a Russian base in Syria because "more than 90 percent of the Russian airstrikes are targeting women and children."

Syrian troops have been advancing on the rebels for nearly two weeks under the cover of Syrian and Russian airstrikes. Insurgents have also been blamed for firing rockets into Russia's air base in the nearby coastal province of Latakia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Russia joined Syria's war in 2015, tipping the balance of power in favor for President Bashar Assad's forces. Opposition activists say Russian warplanes have been bombarding rebel-held areas intensely in recent weeks.

Much of Idlib is controlled by HTS, the largest and most powerful group in the area. Most of its fighters belonged to al-Qaida's affiliate in Syria, formerly known as the Nusra Front.

The capture of more territory by Syrian troops comes as part of the latest push by government forces against the rebel-held enclave. So far, dozens have been killed and more than 150,000 have been displaced. Idlib is home to some 3 million people, many of them internally displaced from other parts of the country.

The pro-government Syrian Central Military Media said government forces captured the villages of Hawash, Jabrieh, Tawbeh, Sheikh Idriss, Jub Suleiman and Hawash hill on the southern edges of Idlib.

The villages are near the strategic village of Kfar Nabuda, which Syrian troops entered last week. Opposition activists reported government airstrikes and shelling of different areas in Idlib.

Syrian state media reported that insurgents fired rockets into the Christian government-held town of Suqailabiyah, killing one person and wounding five. The shelling came a day after a rocket attack on the town killed five children and a woman.