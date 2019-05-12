NAACP: Search for Coppin State president lacks transparency

The president of the Baltimore branch of the NAACP says the chair of the search committee for a new Coppin State University president has agreed to meet with him after he complained about the search process.

The Baltimore Sun reports that NAACP branch President Kobi Little said the chair agreed to meet with him during the search committee's first public meeting on Thursday. The Sun previously identified the committee chair as Katrina Dennis, a regent.

Little charges that the University System of Maryland Board of Regents hasn't been transparent in its search.

The Board of Regents is the state governing body of the university system. The current president of Coppin State eaves June 30.

System spokesman Mike Lurie says the system appreciates Little for encouraging community involvement in the search.

This story has been corrected to show the system spokesman was referring to Little in the last paragraph.