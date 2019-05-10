10 Things to Know for Today

In this Feb. 24, 2017, photo, a factory worker assembles the case of an air conditioner on an assembly line at a Haier factory in Jiaozhou near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province. U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff hike on Chinese goods took effect Friday, May 10, 2019, and Beijing said it would retaliate, escalating a battle over China's technology ambitions and other trade tensions. AP Photo

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. US HIKES TARIFFS ON CHINESE GOODS

Trump's latest tariff hike on Chinese goods took effect Friday and Beijing said it would retaliate, escalating a battle over China's technology ambitions and other trade tensions.

2. CRISIS POINT? HIGH STAKES IN TRUMP'S SHOWDOWN WITH CONGRESS

Democrats warn that the Trump administration is shattering historic norms and testing the nation's system of checks and balances in new and alarming ways.

3. WHOSE FINGERPRINTS ARE ON NORTH KOREA'S NEW MISSILE

Experts say North Korea's new missile bears a strong resemblance to something the Russian military has been selling abroad for years.

4. FEDERAL JUDGES FIND RETIREMENT OFFERS EASY WAY OUT OF PROBES

The fastest way for federal judges facing investigation by their peers to make the inquiry go away is to utter two words: "I quit."

5. STUDENT 'GEEK SQUADS ARE CROPPING UP IN SCHOOLS

Schools districts are leaning on youngsters to be part of the upkeep of the thousands of devices handed out in the classroom and return, gain valuable skills.

6. WHITE HOUSE SENDING MIXED MESSAGES ON OBAMACARE

The White House says "Obamacare remains unconstitutional but people deserve relief from all of its empty promises, so the Trump Administration is working within current law to reduce fraud and lower cost for all Americans."

7. WHAT ISSUE REMAINS CENTRAL IN EUROPEAN ELECTION

No issue rings louder in Hungary than migration as Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing Fidesz party campaign almost exclusively on anti-immigration policies.

8. SUSPECTS IN COLORADO SCHOOL SHOOTING DUE BACK IN COURT

Both suspects in the suburban Denver school shooting are due back in court as prosecutors file charges in the attack that killed a student and wounded eight others.

9. WHY FACEBOOK FAILS TO FIX ITSELF

It's complicated, with reasons that include Facebook's size, its business model and technical limitations, not to mention years of unchecked growth. Oh, and the element of human nature.

10. SMELLY ALGAE INVASION THREATENS MEXICO BEACHES

Tourists looking for sun and sand in Mexican resorts have been disgusted by foul-smelling mounds of sargassum — a seaweed-like algae — piling up on beaches and turning turquoise waters brown.