The Latest: Colorado shooting suspect to appear in court

RETRANSMIT WITH ALTERNATE CROP Officials guide students off a bus and into a recreation center where they were reunited with their parents after a shooting at a suburban Denver middle school Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. AP Photo

The Latest on the school shooting in Colorado (all times local):

9 a.m.

One of the two suspects in a fatal Colorado school shooting is scheduled to appear in court.

Douglas County District Attorney George Brauchler says 18-year-old Devon Erickson will make an initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A court hearing had not yet been set for the second suspect, a juvenile, as of early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they shot nine fellow students, one fatally, before they were taken in custody.

The suspects are students at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a charter school south of Denver just a few miles from the site of the 1999 Columbine school shooting.

6:45 a.m.

Authorities say the two students accused of killing a classmate in a shooting at a school in suburban Denver used at least two handguns in the attack.

Douglas County Tony Spurlock said the suspects had a "number of weapons" in Tuesday's shooting but he would not release details. However, he said they included two handguns which he said they were not old enough to buy or own.

Eight other students were wounded in the shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch. Spurlock said three were intensive care.

Authorities on Tuesday identified the juvenile suspect as a boy but Spurlock on Wednesday told reporters that the juvenile suspect is a girl.

He says "we originally thought the juvenile was a male by appearance."

Spurlock declined comment when asked by reporters if the juvenile suspect is transgender.

KMGH-TV reported late Tuesday that the juvenile suspect is a transgender male in the process of transitioning from female to male.

The television station cited anonymous sources close to the investigation.