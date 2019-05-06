AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

US plans to hike tariffs Friday, says China broke promises

WASHINGTON (AP) — Accusing Beijing of "reneging" on commitments it made in earlier talks, the nation's top trade negotiator said Monday that the Trump administration will increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods Friday, a sharp escalation in a yearlong trade dispute.

At the same time, a Chinese trade delegation is expected to arrive in Washington to resume negotiations on Thursday, a day later than originally planned.

At a briefing with reporters, neither U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer nor Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin offered details of China's alleged backsliding, and there was no immediate response from Beijing.

Mnuchin said Trump officials learned over the weekend that Chinese officials "were trying to go back on some of the language" that had been negotiated in 10 earlier rounds of talks.

The U.S. officials said that at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Friday, the administration will raise the tariffs from 10% to 25%. President Donald Trump had announced those plans via Twitter on Sunday, expressing frustration with the pace of negotiations. The hit list includes such varied products as baseball gloves, vacuum cleaners and burglar alarms.

___

Treasury denies Democrats' request for Trump tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has made it official: The administration won't be turning President Donald Trump's tax returns over to the Democratic-controlled House.

Mnuchin told Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., in a Monday letter that the panel's request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose" as Supreme Court precedent requires.

In making that determination, Mnuchin said he relied on the advice of the Justice Department. He concluded that the Treasury Department is "not authorized to disclose the requested returns and return information." He said the Justice Department will provide a more detailed legal justification soon.

The move, which was expected, is sure to set in motion a legal battle over Trump's tax returns. The chief options available to Democrats are to subpoena the IRS for the returns or to file a lawsuit. Last week, Neal promised "we'll be ready" to act soon after Monday's deadline.

Treasury's denial came the same day that the House Judiciary panel scheduled a vote for Wednesday on whether to find Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena for a full, unredacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller's report. Fights with other House panels are ongoing.

___

Myanmar frees 2 imprisoned Reuters reporters

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Two Reuters journalists who were imprisoned for breaking Myanmar's Official Secrets Act over reporting on security forces' abuses of Rohingya Muslims were pardoned and released Tuesday, the prison chief and witnesses said.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were freed after President Win Myint issued a blanket pardon for 6,520 prisoners, said Zaw Zaw, chief of Yangon's Insein Prison.

Myanmar's Supreme Court on April 23 rejected the journalists' final appeal against their seven-year prison terms. Their convictions were related to reporting on security forces' abuses of the Muslim Rohingya minority. The reporters and their supporters had said they were framed because of official displeasure over their reporting.

"We are enormously pleased that Myanmar has released our courageous reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo," said a statement issued by Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen Adler. "Since their arrests 511 days ago, they have become symbols of the importance of press freedom around the world. We welcome their return."

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, last month shared with their Reuters colleagues the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting, one of journalism's highest honors.

___

Democrats set to hold Barr in contempt over Mueller report

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee is poised to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress — the opening salvo in what could be a lengthy, acrimonious court battle between House Democrats and President Donald Trump's administration over special counsel Robert Mueller's report .

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler scheduled a Wednesday vote to hold Barr in contempt of Congress, citing the Justice Department's failure to provide the full text of Mueller's report by the Monday morning deadline. Nadler, D-N.Y., said Barr's failure to comply with a subpoena left them with "no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings."

The movement to hold Barr in contempt reflects the deepening rift between Democrats and Barr, whom they accuse of spinning the results of Mueller's investigation to Trump's benefit. Barr, in a memo summarizing Mueller's investigation, said there was insufficient evidence that Trump obstructed justice — a conclusion Democrats fiercely dispute.

Nadler said the version of Mueller's report that has already been released to the public offered "disturbing evidence and analysis that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice at the highest levels." Now, he said, lawmakers need the full version and the underlying evidence "to determine how to best move forward with oversight, legislation and other constitutional responsibilities."

The committee said contempt proceedings could be postponed if the attorney general makes a "good faith" effort to comply with the committee.

___

Suspect caught in killing of Mississippi officer at station

Less than 24 hours after police say a Mississippi man gunned down a uniformed officer in police station parking lot, the now-arrested suspect was marched on Monday night back into the same Biloxi police station.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said one of his department's officers was driving home through Wiggins, 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of the Gulf Coast city when the officer spotted a man at the side of the road who looked like the target of an intense manhunt.

That officer's suspicions were on the money. He called Wiggins police who in turn arrested 19-year-old Darian Tawan Atkinson, wanted for capital murder in the slaying of Biloxi Patrolman Robert McKeithen.

Atkinson, tall and lanky in a blue and black baseball jersey, gave something close to a grin as officers yanked him from the back of a police cruiser and paraded him past watching reporters and cheering police officers back in Biloxi, only feet away from where McKeithen was gunned down after 10 p.m. Sunday night. The 23-year-veteran of the Biloxi force had been planning to retire this year.

"It's been a long couple of days," said Miller, who told reporters he was going to bed as he got news of the capture. "We feel vindicated. He's been treated properly and fairly. And now we will grieve for the family."

___

Michael Cohen goes to prison, slamming Trump along the way

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen took a last swipe at President Donald Trump while reporting to federal prison Monday to start a three-year sentence for crimes including tax evasion and campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments made to protect his former boss.

Cohen, who turned on Trump last summer after a decade as his personal lawyer, fixer and "take a bullet" loyalist, didn't mention the president by name, but he left little doubt about whom he blamed for his incarceration.

"I hope that when I rejoin my family and friends that the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country," Cohen told reporters outside his Manhattan apartment. "There still remains much to be told, and I look forward to the day where I can share the truth."

Cohen, 52, then stumbled through a crush of media, ignoring shouted questions, and got into a waiting Cadillac Escalade, which drove him to jail 70 miles (115 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

He got a slight jump on his prison sentence, arriving at the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, at around 11:45 a.m., more than two hours before a court-imposed deadline.

___

Plane was heavy with extra fuel before deadly crash landing

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian airliner that took off from Moscow was airborne for just 28 minutes before returning to make an emergency landing while still heavy with unburned fuel, which then ignited after a rough touchdown.

Flames quickly engulfed the aircraft, killing 41 of the 78 people aboard.

A day after Sunday's horrifying accident at Sheremetyevo airport, Russian news media quoted the pilot, Denis Evdokimov, as saying he followed procedures for landing with excess weight. But the crew reportedly did not dump any fuel, which is common for flights that have to land soon after takeoff to prevent being overly heavy.

The pilot said he was not certain why the plane landed hard. Video showed flames bursting from the jet's underside as it touched down, then raging across the rear of the Sukhoi SSJ100's fuselage within seconds as the airliner bounced down the runway.

"Everything happened right away, at lightning speed. There was a strong blow — my eyes almost popped out — a second was a little quieter, a third, and then smoke, and it started to burn immediately," survivor Marina Sitnikova was quoted as telling the magazine Snob.

___

Harry and Meghan love story takes new turn: a baby boy

WINDSOR, England (AP) — The improbable love story between an American actress and a British royal took the best of all possible turns Monday with the arrival of a healthy baby boy.

The as-yet-unnamed baby arrived less than a year after Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in a spectacular televised event on the grounds of Windsor Castle that was watched the world over.

Meghan is now the Duchess of Sussex, but she still does things her own way: The couple bucked royal tradition by declining to say where the baby was born and opting not to come out to pose with the newborn just hours after the birth.

Instead, an obviously overjoyed Harry emerged to tell the world — via its waiting TV cameras — that a baby had been born. It marked a moment the nation is likely to remember as a once-troubled boy undone by the death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997 car crash seemed giddy in his embrace of fatherhood.

"This little thing is absolutely to die for," the ginger-haired, bearded prince said. "I'm just over the moon."

___

Celebs try to out-camp each other at wild Met Gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B swept by in a stunning red quilted dress accentuated with a matching sequin headpiece, feathers and a train that took up much of the pink carpet, Jared Leto was accompanied by his own (fake) head and Katy Perry came as a candled chandelier at the crazy, campy Met Gala on Monday night.

Lady Gaga used the carpet as a runway and a changing station — earning giggles and claps from Anna Wintour — and Tiffany Haddish brought fried chicken in a plastic bag as many of the A-list guests worked the camp theme to the max. That included Zendaya, whose Cinderella Tommy Hilfiger dress went aglow with the wave of a magic wand. She dropped one of her see-through slippers on the way up the long staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the cocktail hour.

Also princessy, of the saucy variety: Nicki Minaj in a short pink Prabal Gurung dress with yards and yards to her train, the last star to walk the carpet.

Perry, whose look was created by Jeremy Scott for Moschino, said she wanted to be "of the light," though she appeared concerned her heavy looking headpiece would topple as she smiled and walked precariously up the stairs, designer Diane von Furstenberg briefly in her orbit as Lady Liberty.

Perry, Bella Hadid dished, "had to be trucked here in a UPS truck." (She changed from chandelier to a fully loaded Moschino burger for dinner).

___

Maximum Security out of Preakness; Derby DQ appeal denied

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Taken down as the Kentucky Derby winner, Maximum Security is now out of the Preakness.

Maximum Security's co-owner said Monday he will not run the horse in the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. The announcement came hours before his appeal of the horse's disqualification as Derby winner was denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Gary West told The Associated Press by phone there is "really no need, not having an opportunity to run for the Triple Crown, to run a horse back in two weeks."

The 1 1/8-mile Preakness is May 18 at Pimlico Race Course. Though shorter than the Kentucky Derby, the race requires a quick turnaround. West didn't want to burden his colt with the Triple Crown off the table.

Maximum Security was scheduled to leave Churchill Downs on Monday and arrive early Tuesday at Monmouth Park, where trainer Jason Servis is based, the New Jersey track said.