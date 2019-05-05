Service thanks N Carolina student who charged campus gunman

In this Sept. 1, 2017 photo provided by Matthew Westmoreland, Riley Howell, right, is seen. Authorities say Howell, 21, was killed after he tackled a gunman who opened fire in a classroom at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. Police said a few students, including Howell, died and several others were injured. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Howell's actions likely saved the lives of other students. (Matthew Westmoreland via AP) AP

Family and hundreds of friends and neighbors are remembering a North Carolina college student credited with saving classmates' lives by rushing a gunman firing inside their lecture hall.

A memorial for 21-year-old Riley Howell was held Sunday at a 1,900-seat auditorium at a lakeside retreat in western North Carolina.

Police say Howell was shot Tuesday while tackling the gunman who killed Howell, one other person and wounded four others at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

His sister Iris described the big, curious, adventurous man as someone who set an example to be "bigger than the small things this world wants us to be hung up on."

Authorities arrested and charged a former student, Trystan Andrew Terrell, with murder, attempted murder and other offenses in connection with the attack.