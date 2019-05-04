AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

North Korea fires several short-range projectiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired several unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, a likely sign of Pyongyang's growing frustration at stalled diplomatic talks with Washington meant to provide coveted sanctions relief in return for nuclear disarmament.

South Korea's military has bolstered its surveillance in case there are additional weapons launches, and South Korean and U.S. authorities are analyzing the details. If it's confirmed that the North fired banned ballistic missiles, it would be the first such launch since the North's November 2017 test of an intercontinental ballistic missile. That year saw a string of increasingly powerful weapons tests from the North and a belligerent response from President Donald Trump that had many in the region fearing war.

The South initially reported Saturday that a single missile was fired, but later issued a statement that said "several projectiles" had been launched and that they flew up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) before splashing into the sea toward the northeast. Experts say the North may increase these sorts of low-level provocations to apply pressure on the United States to agree to reduce crushing international sanctions.

The launch comes amid a diplomatic breakdown that has followed the failed summit earlier this year between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the North's pursuit of nuclear bombs that can accurately target the U.S. mainland. The North probably has viable shorter range nuclear armed missiles but still needs more tests to perfect its longer-range weapons, according to outside analysts.

South Korea said in a statement it's "very concerned" about North Korea's weapons launches, calling them a violation of last year's inter-Korean agreements to reduce animosities between the countries. The statement, issued after an emergency meeting of top officials at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, also urged North Korea to stop committing acts that would raise military tensions and join efforts to resume nuclear diplomacy.

___

Hiring surge lifts economy - and Trump's reelection chances

NEW YORK (AP) — The lowest unemployment rate in a half century. More than 260,000 new jobs. And higher hourly wages.

"I'll be running on the economy," President Donald Trump declared on Friday. And why wouldn't he?

The day's new round of sunny employment figures offered fresh evidence of a strong national economy — and a big political advantage for Trump just as the 2020 presidential campaign begins to intensify. Stocks are at or near record levels , too, as the president often notes.

Democrats pointed to regional disparities in the new government report. And overall income inequality hasn't narrowed.

But the Democrats who are fighting to deny the Republican president a second term are beginning to acknowledge the weight of their challenge: Since World War II, no incumbent president has ever lost reelection in a growing economy.

___

Beer pong 2020: Will Gillibrand's cool campaign pay off?

NASHUA, New Hampshire (AP) — Her first shot landed short and her teammate's bounced away. But Kirsten Gillibrand's second ping pong ball splashed home and she threw both arms skyward while her opponents chugged, celebrating a beer pong victory in the most presidential way possible.

The scene on a rainy Friday night in a bar in Nashua, New Hampshire's second-largest city, follows a pattern for the 52-year-old New York senator. She's trailed better-known rivals in the packed Democratic 2020 presidential field in polling and fundraising, but she's making a case for being the coolest candidate in the race.

Driving between New Hampshire events in February, she stopped to go sledding. She's played foosball and baked cookies, arm wrestled and hung out with drag queens at an Iowa bar some call "Gay Cheers."

Other candidates have also sought humanizing moments. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker played Pac Man at a New Hampshire video arcade, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren danced her way through the 2017 gay pride parade in Boston and, while visiting South Carolina in February, Sen. Kamala Harris of California was goaded into trying on, and eventually buying, a multicolored, sequined jacket.

"I'm aware it probably comes across as a gimmick, but in real life it came across as genuine," said Shaye Weldon, Gillibrand's beer pong teammate.

___

Thai king is officially crowned, boosting his regal power

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn was officially crowned Saturday in an elaborate centuries-old royal tradition that last happened seven decades ago.

The coronation represents a renewal of the monarchy's power after the October 2016 death of Vajiralongkorn's revered father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej. It also comes amid more than a decade of political strife, including a 2014 military coup and a contentious election less than two months ago.

The 66-year-old Vajiralongkorn has served as king for more than two years since he assumed the throne. On Saturday, he took the crown from the chief Brahmin, a Hindu priest who has played a guiding part in the mixed Buddhist-Hindu ceremony, during a televised ritual from the Grand Palace.

The 200-year-old, 7.3-kilogram (16-pound) heavy crown was handed to the king, known as Rama X, as part of the third and final rite of the coronation ceremony, the presentation of royal regalia.

Earlier, the king wore a simple white robe as he entered a small pavilion where he was briefly showered with water from several holy rivers and ponds and other sources. Other water was poured on him from old royal water vessels. The rite, known as the Royal Purification Ceremony, took place amid music from drums, conch shells and other instruments. Outside the palace, artillery was fired in a salute to the monarch.

___

Young voters eager for change in South Africa's election

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At 24, Abetse Mashigo was born a year after South Africa's brutal apartheid system was dismantled. Yet she still feels frustrated by what she sees as continued economic inequality for its people.

And that will be on her mind as she and others vote May 8 to elect a president and parliament.

"South Africa is a great country, but it has many shortfalls," Mashigo said, flicking her dreadlocks back with a flourish . "Seeing the spectrum of both wealthy and poor, it's a constant everyday struggle."

Many of the country's young voters never directly experienced apartheid's racial oppression and segregation that was ended in 1994 under South Africa's first black president, Nelson Mandela, and his African National Congress. But they and others say they want to see more drastic change, and leaders of opposition parties are hoping to win their support.

Mashigo said she is angered by apartheid's legacy, which keeps many blacks in poverty. She said she's impatient for change, and that's why she backs the Economic Freedom Fighters, known as the EFF, one of the three main parties among dozens vying for power in the election.

___

Sudanese take aim at Islamist 'deep state' left by al-Bashir

CAIRO (AP) — The Sudanese protesters who succeeded in driving President Omar al-Bashir from power say their revolution won't be complete until they have dismantled what many describe as an Islamist-dominated "deep state" that underpinned his 30-year rule.

That has already escalated tensions with the transitional military council, leading to the resignation of three Islamist members last month after the protesters refused to meet with them. An Islamist political party said protesters attacked one of its meetings , wounding more than 60 members in clashes, and a hard-line preacher cancelled a march in support of Islamic law over fears of violence.

The conflict between the pro-democracy protesters and Islamists could further stall the transition to civilian rule, already the subject of tense negotiations between the protesters and the military. It could also draw in regional powers as Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates look to counter Islamist factions across the region and Qatar and Turkey lend them support.

The 1989 military coup that brought al-Bashir to power was orchestrated by Hassan al-Turabi, a charismatic intellectual who founded the country's modern Islamist movement. Fearing a Western backlash, al-Turabi disguised his Islamic revolution as a military coup, even having himself briefly detained in an effort to conceal his role.

Under al-Turabi's guidance, the government imposed a harsh version of Islamic law in the 1990s that included amputations and stoning as punishment for some crimes, and which heavily restricted women's rights. It conscripted self-styled mujahedeen, or holy warriors, to battle rebels in Christian and animist south Sudan, and created an array of Islamist militias to impose its edicts. The government also welcomed Islamic militants from around the world, including Osama bin Laden, before expelling him in 1996 under international pressure.

___

'Miracle': Plane crashes into Florida river, but no deaths

A charter plane carrying 143 people and traveling from Cuba to north Florida ended up in a river at the end of a runway Friday night, though no critical injuries or deaths were reported, officials said.

A Boeing 737 arriving at Naval Air Station Jacksonville from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, with 136 passengers and seven aircrew slid off the runway into the St. Johns River, a NAS Jacksonville news release said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that a marine unit responded to assist. The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for, the agency posted, with 21 adults transported to local hospitals in good condition.

A photo posted by deputies shows a Miami Air International logo on the plane. The company didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Capt. Michael Connor, the commanding officer of NAS Jacksonville, said during a news conference that passengers were a mix of civilian and military personnel. Some were staying in the area, while others were set to fly on to other parts of the country.

___

AP Exclusive: US missed chance to woo Venezuela generals

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Around May 2017, an unusual request from a prominent Venezuelan general made its way to the White House: Gen. Ivan Hernández, head of both the presidential guard and military counterintelligence, wanted to send his 3-year-old son to Boston for brain surgery and needed visas for his family.

After days of internal debate, the still young Trump administration rejected the request, seeing no point in helping a senior member of a socialist government that it viewed as corrupt and thuggish but wasn't yet prepared to confront.

That decision, revealed to The Associated Press by a former U.S. official and another person familiar with the internal discussions, might have gone unnoticed if National Security Adviser John Bolton hadn't admonished Hernandez this week on live TV as one of three regime insiders who backed out of a plan — allegedly at the last minute — to topple President Nicolás Maduro.

It might also have been one of several missed opportunities to curry favor with Venezuela's normally impenetrable armed forces.

The U.S. also rebuffed a back channel to the alleged ringleader of the would-be defectors, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

___

Pope tends to Orthodox ties, Catholic minorities in Balkans

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis, who opened 2019 with trips to the Muslim world, is shifting gears to tend to Orthodox relations, with a delicate visit starting Sunday to the Balkan nations of Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

Francis will also minister to the countries' tiny Catholic communities and meet with migrants, highlighting other papal priorities during the three-day visit to two of Europe's poorest countries, where unemployment and brain drain are posing threats to the future.

It's the first trip by a pope to North Macedonia, and will likely boost the landlocked country as it embarks on a new relationship with Europe following its name change that ended a decades-long dispute with Greece.

__

CATHOLIC-ORTHODOX TIES

___

SpaceX launches supplies to space station after power delays

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched a load of supplies to the International Space Station on Saturday following a pair of unusual power delays.

A Falcon rocket raced into the pre-dawn darkness, carrying a Dragon capsule with 5,500 pounds (2,500 kilograms) of goods. This recycled Dragon — which is making its second space trip — is due to arrive at the orbiting lab Monday.

The booster, meanwhile, streaked to a smooth landing on a recovery ship just offshore.

SpaceX couldn't resist the Star Wars Day connection — Saturday is May 4.

"Dragon is now officially on the way to the space station," the SpaceX launch commentator announced once the capsule reached orbit and its solar wings unfurled. "Until next time, May the Fourth be with you."