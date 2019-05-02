The Latest: US Supreme Court declines to halt execution plan

FILE - This undated file photo made available by the Georgia Department of Correction shows Scotty Garnell Morrow, who is set to die Thursday, May 2, 2019. When Morrow killed his ex-girlfriend and her friend nearly 25 years ago, his actions were spontaneous and emotionally fueled and shouldn't be punished by death, his lawyers argue. The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled a clemency hearing for Wednesday, May 1, 2019, and on Tuesday released a declassified clemency application submitted by Morrow's lawyers. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP) AP

The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Georgia man who killed two women nearly 25 years ago (all times local):

9 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request to block the execution of a Georgia man convicted of the 1994 killings of his ex-girlfriend and another woman.

In a brief statement, the nation's highest court gave no explanation for denying the request by attorneys for inmate Scotty Garnell Morrow.

Morrow was scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state prison in Jackson. He was convicted of murder in the fatal shootings of his ex-girlfriend Barbara Ann Young and her friend Tonya Woods at Young's Gainesville home in December 1994.

Morrow's lawyers had filed a late-request to the U.S. Supreme Court requesting a stay with questions about the constitutionality of Morrow's death sentence. Earlier Thursday, the Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a lower court's ruling that had rejected Morrow's challenge to his death sentence.

6:35 p.m.

As the planned execution time neared, Morrow's lawyers filed a petition to the nation's high court requesting a stay. It raised questions about the constitutionality of Morrow's death sentence.

There was no immediate response by the Supreme Court in Washington minutes before 7 p.m.

4:20 p.m.

The Georgia Supreme Court declined Thursday afternoon to delay execution plans. The high court also declined to hear an appeal of a lower court's ruling that had rejected Morrow's challenge to his death sentence.

Authorities have said Morrow went to the home to try to win Young back and shot the women when they told him to leave. A third woman also was shot, but survived.

7 a.m.

Morrow's lawyers have said lingering effects of childhood abuse caused him to snap and that his sentence was disproportionate, given the spontaneous and emotional nature of his crime.