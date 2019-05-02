The Latest: Police escort for college shooting hero’s body

In this May 23, 2017 photo provided by Matthew Westmoreland, Riley Howell, right, is seen. Authorities say Howell, 21, was killed after he tackled a gunman who opened fire in a classroom at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. Police said a few students, including Howell, died and several others were injured. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Howell's actions likely saved the lives of other students. (Matthew Westmoreland via AP) AP

The Latest on Latest on a fatal shooting at a North Carolina university (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

A police escort is helping take home the body of North Carolina college student hailed as a hero for stopping a gunman in his classroom.

An SUV left Charlotte on Thursday morning with 21-year-old Riley Howell, flanked by motorcycles and several other police vehicles with their blue lights flashing.

Officials say they'll drive about 150 miles (240 kilometers) to Howell's hometown of Waynesville in the North Carolina mountains.

Authorities say Riley tackled the gunman in his University of North Carolina-Charlotte classroom Tuesday evening. He died, along with another student, 19-year-old Ellis Parlier. Four other students were hurt.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Ker Putney called Howell a hero and said he saved many lives.

Twenty-two-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell is charged in the killings and has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

1:05 a.m.

A North Carolina college student who police say died attacking a gunman in his classroom is being remembered by friends and family as a hero.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said 21-year-old Riley Howell's sacrifice Tuesday saved lives at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte because the gunman had plenty of ammunition.

Howell and another student died in the shooting in an anthropology class. Four other students were hurt.

Police arrested 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell in the classroom. He is charged with two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

David Belnap was Howell's friend. He came to a campus vigil Wednesday night vigil with "Riley Howell is a hero" handwritten on the back of his T-shirt.

Belnap says he wants Howell's decision to die protecting others to never be forgotten.