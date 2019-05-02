Athletic outdoorsman, tech enthusiast killed in NC classroom

In this Sept. 1, 2017 photo provided by Matthew Westmoreland, Riley Howell, right, is seen. Authorities say Howell, 21, was killed after he tackled a gunman who opened fire in a classroom at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. Police said a few students, including Howell, died and several others were injured. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Howell's actions likely saved the lives of other students. (Matthew Westmoreland via AP) AP

Riley Howell had an athlete's physique and loved being outdoors on his family's farm. Ellis Parlier studied computer technology and liked video games.

Both college students were killed Tuesday when a gunman opened fire in their anthropology class at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. Four other students were wounded.

The family of 21-year-old Howell remembered him in a statement Wednesday as "a big, muscular guy with a huge heart." Police said Howell was also a hero, having tackled the gunman before he could shoot more people.

A friend of 19-year-old Parlier said he was passionate about video games and had a caring personality. Jeremy Shue told CBS News he had known Parlier since the 6th grade.

University Chancellor Philip DuBois said Wednesday the four injured students are expected to recover.