Alabama sets new execution date for sword-and-dagger slaying

The Alabama Supreme Court has set a new lethal injection date for a man convicted in the 1991 sword-and-dagger slaying of a pastor.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the court on Monday moved Christopher Lee Price's execution to May 30. Price was set to be executed last month but a last-minute stay delayed his death.

Price asked to die by nitrogen hypoxia, a method Alabama has authorized but not developed. His lawyers argued it would be less painful than Alabama's "botched" lethal injections.

The state successfully argued that Price missed a deadline to request nitrogen, but its death warrant expired before a post-midnight Supreme Court ruling vacating the stay.

Price killed Church of Christ pastor Bill Lynn as he prepared Christmas gifts for his grandchildren.