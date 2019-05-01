AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Barr, Mueller trade barbs as Russia probe rift goes public

WASHINGTON (AP) — Private tensions between Justice Department leaders and special counsel Robert Mueller's team broke into public view in extraordinary fashion Wednesday as Attorney General William Barr pushed back at the special counsel's "snitty" complaints over his handling of the Trump-Russia investigation report.

Testifying for the first time since releasing Mueller's report, Barr faced sharp questioning from Senate Democrats who accused him of making misleading comments and seeming at times to be President Donald Trump's protector as much as the country's top law enforcement official.

The rift fueled allegations that Barr has spun Mueller's findings in Trump's favor and understated the gravity of Trump's behavior. The dispute is certain to persist, as Democrats push to give Mueller a chance to answer Barr's testimony with his own later this month.

Barr separately informed the House Judiciary Committee that he would not appear for its scheduled hearing on Thursday because of the panel's insistence that he be questioned by committee lawyers as well as lawmakers. That refusal sets the stage for Barr to possibly be held in contempt of Congress.

At Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee session, Barr said he had been surprised Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump had tried to obstruct justice, and that he had felt compelled to step in with his own judgment that the president had committed no crime.

Key takeaways from AG Barr's testimony, Mueller's letter

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was Attorney General William Barr's testimony, but Robert Mueller's words stole the show.

In his appearance Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Barr was on the defensive after a letter from Mueller surfaced criticizing how the attorney general handled the public release of the special counsel's core findings.

The letter laid bare some of the internal tensions between the attorney general and the special counsel as Barr defended his rollout of the Russia report— and President Donald Trump — while taking some subtle shots at his old friend Mueller.

Some key takeaways from Mueller's letter and Barr's testimony.

MUELLER WANTED MORE INFO RELEASED AT FIRST

Venezuelans take to streets as uprising attempt sputters

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans heeded opposition leader Juan Guaidó's call to fill streets around the nation Wednesday but security forces showed no sign of answering his cry for a widespread military uprising, instead dispersing crowds with tear gas as the political crisis threatened to deepen.

Thousands cheered Guaidó in Caracas as he rolled up his sleeves and called on Venezuelans to remain out in force and prepare for a general strike, a day after his bold attempt to spark a mass military defection against President Nicolas Maduro failed to tilt the balance of power.

"It's totally clear now the usurper has lost," Guaidó proclaimed, a declaration belied by events on the ground.

Across town at the Carlota air base near where Guaidó made his plea a day earlier for a revolt, intense clashes raged against between protesters and troops loyal to Maduro, making clear the standoff would drag on. There and elsewhere, state security forces launched tear gas and fired rubber bullets while bands of mostly young men armed with makeshift shields threw rocks and set a motorcycle ablaze.

"I don't want to say it was a disaster, but it wasn't a success," said Marilina Carillo, who was standing in a crowd of anti-government protesters blowing horns and whistles.

Student tackled campus gunman, slain while saving lives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina college student tackled a gunman who opened fire in his classroom, saving others' lives but losing his own in the process, police said Wednesday.

Riley Howell, 21, was among students gathered for end-of-year presentations in an anthropology class at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte when a man with a pistol began shooting. Howell and another student were killed; four others were wounded.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Howell "took the assailant off his feet," but was fatally wounded. He said Howell did what police train people to do in active shooter situations.

"You're either going to run, you're going to hide and shield, or you're going to take the fight to the assailant. Having no place to run and hide, he did the last. But for his work, the assailant may not have been disarmed," Putney said. "Unfortunately, he gave his life in the process. But his sacrifice saved lives."

The father of Howell's longtime girlfriend said news that he tackled the shooter wasn't surprising. Kevin Westmoreland, whose daughter Lauren dated Howell for nearly six years, said Howell was athletic and compassionate — and would have been a good firefighter or paramedic.

Florida lawmakers pass bill allowing more armed teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — More Florida classroom teachers could carry guns in school under a bill passed Wednesday by state lawmakers, the latest response to last year's mass shooting at a Parkland high school.

The Republican-led House voted 65-47 on Wednesday to send the bill to GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it. The measure expands an existing school "guardian" program to allow any teacher to volunteer to carry a weapon if their local school district approves.

"It allows the good guys to stop the bad. The bad guys will never know when the good guys are there to shoot back," said Republican Rep. Chuck Brannan of Lake City, a retired law enforcement officer. "The guardian is the last line of defense. He or she will be there when a police officer is not."

Teachers who want to carry guns in districts that choose to join the program would have to undergo police-style training, psychiatric evaluation and drug screening. Under a law passed last year immediately after the Parkland shooting, only teachers who also have another role, such as sports coach, are eligible to carry weapons on campus.

The bill comes after 17 people were killed by a rifle-toting shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018. Nikolas Cruz, 20, faces the death penalty if convicted of those slayings.

Biden's rise tests Trump plan of casting foes as socialists

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump may want to cast his potential Democratic rivals as a band of angry socialists, but Joe Biden is not cooperating with Trump's reelection strategy, and that's giving the president growing unease.

As the Democratic field expands to more than 20 contenders, Trump and his campaign team have been trying to lump them all together as left-wing radicals. Campaign officials believe it's the best way for Trump to overcome his challenges with moderate voters, particularly in the upper Midwestern states critical to his reelection.

But Biden's working-class appeal and more pragmatic policy approach are putting the GOP framing of the 2020 race to the test. As he campaigned in Iowa this week, Biden showcased his union support and steered clear of the liberal policy debates firing up the Democratic base.

From the White House, Trump watched — and tweeted — with some concern, according to two people familiar with the president's thinking, as Biden earned the endorsement of a prominent International Association of Fire Fighters and secured a spot at the top of Democratic polls. The firefighters' backing, in particular, appeared to irk the president, who relishes the support of first responders. It was the sort of endorsement that threatened to provide Biden with credibility with the centrist voters Trump must hold onto, said the two people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to reveal the president's thinking on the matter.

Trump blasted out more than 50 tweets and retweets about Biden before 7 a.m. Wednesday — a frenetic pace, even for the prolific social media user. Trump followed up by calling him "Sleepy Joe" in an interview with Boston Herald Radio on Wednesday, adding of Democrats, "They're all pretty heavy leaning left, including him."

Coroner: Woman obsessed with Columbine died before warnings

DENVER (AP) — A Florida teenager obsessed with the Columbine school shooting had already died by suicide by the time authorities launched a manhunt for her after learning that she had traveled to Colorado just days before the 20th anniversary of the massacre, a coroner's report said Wednesday.

An autopsy summary by the Clear Creek County coroner estimated that 18-year-old Sol Pais likely died on April 15 — the day authorities said she flew to Denver from Miami. The FBI's Denver office said it learned of Pais' travel the following morning. Agents also learned the day after she died that Pais had gone directly to a gun store from the airport and purchased a shotgun and ammunition.

Pais was already dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound by the time agents began retracing her steps, according to the coroner's initial autopsy findings.

Chief Deputy Coroner Harriet Hamilton said Wednesday that the office is awaiting test results before producing a final autopsy report.

The gun purchase and other warning signs, including Pais' past conversations about the 1999 Columbine shooting, led the FBI and local law enforcement to consider the young woman a potential threat to schools and issue a public warning about her, authorities have said.

Fed signals neither a rate hike nor a cut is likely soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday and signaled that it's unlikely to either raise or cut rates in coming months amid signs of renewed economic health but unusually low inflation.

The Fed left its benchmark rate — which influences many consumer and business loans — in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%. Its low-rate policy has helped boost stock prices and supported a steadily growing economy.

A statement from the Fed spotlighted its continuing failure so far to lift annual inflation to at least its 2% target rate. The Fed's preferred 12-month inflation barometer is running at about 1.5%. In pointing to persistently low inflation, the statement might have raised expectations that the Fed's next rate change, whenever it happens, could be a rate cut. The Fed cuts rates when it's trying to stimulate inflation or growth.

But at a news conference later, Chairman Jerome Powell declined to hint of any potential coming rate cut. He suggested, in fact, that the current too-low inflation readings may be transitory or might not be fully capturing real-world price increases.

"The committee is comfortable with our current policy stance," Powell said.

Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach scratched

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Suddenly, the Kentucky Derby is wide open.

Favorite Omaha Beach was scratched because of a breathing problem Wednesday night, leaving a pair of Hall of Famers on the sideline — trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Mike Smith.

Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia revised the morning line to make Game Winner the 9-2 favorite for the 1 1/4-mile race Saturday.

Improbable and Roadster were installed as the co-second choices at 5-1, giving five-time Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert the top three choices in the 20-horse field.

Mandella told The Associated Press that Omaha Beach developed a cough and a subsequent veterinary exam showed the colt has an entrapped epiglottis. It's generally not life- or career-threatening and is typically corrected with minor surgery.

Swift opens Billboard awards with eye-popping performance

Taylor Swift brought her new music video to life when she opened the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with a colorful, eye-popping performance of her song "ME!"

Swift was backed by dancers wearing bright, pastel colors and her featured guest — Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco — descended from the ceiling holding an umbrella Wednesday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

A marching band kicked off Swift's performance — like most of the world, maybe Swift was inspired by Beyonce's new Coachella film? Dancers also spun in the air holding umbrellas.

Swift is the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Awards with 23 wins. She is nominated for two awards at the show airing live on NBC — top female artist and top touring artist.

Cardi B, though, is the leading nominee with 21. Drake and Post Malone are close behind with 17 nominations each. All three acts will compete for the night's biggest prize — top artist — along with Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, who scored 12 nominations.