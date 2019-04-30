The Latest: Emperor Naruhito vows to fulfill duty

People take a photo of "Reiwa", new Emperor Naruhito's era's name, during a countdown event at Maharaja Roppongi, at midnight Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan. Emperor Akihito announced his abdication at a palace ceremony Tuesday in his final address. Yohei Fukai

The Latest on Emperor Naruhito's succession (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Emperor Naruhito has vowed to fulfill his duty as a symbol of state and people as defined under Japan's Constitution in his first address.

Naruhito announced his succession to the Chrysanthemum Throne in the address Wednesday a day after his father abdicated.

He said he will keep in mind his father's devotion to peace and stay close to the people. Naruhito also said he feels solemn as thinks of the heavy weight of his responsibility.

Akihito abdicated Tuesday after reigning for three decades. He is now known as emperor emeritus.

10:30 a.m.

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito has inherited the Imperial regalia of sword and jewel and seals as proof of succession in his first official duty as emperor.

Naruhito succeeded the Chrysanthemum Throne after his father's abdication Tuesday.

Naruhito is to make his first address later in Wednesday's ceremony.

His wife, Empress Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat, and their daughter Princess Aiko, are barred from the first ceremony, where only adult male royals can participate.

The emperor under Japan's constitution is a symbol without political power. Naruhito has promised to emulate his father in seeking peace and staying close to people.

9:20 a.m.

