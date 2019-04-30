Emperor Naruhito takes throne day after his father abdicates

Japan's Emperor Akihito, center, leaves after the ceremony of his abdication past Crown Prince Naruhito, right, and Crown Princess Masako at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign on Tuesday as his son Naruhito will ascend the Chrysanthemum throne on Wednesday. (Japan Pool via AP)

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito will perform his first ritual hours after succeeding his father on the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Naruhito will receive the Imperial regalia of sword and jewel as proof of succession at the ceremony Wednesday and later will make his first address.

His wife, Empress Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat, and their daughter Princess Aiko, are barred from the first ceremony, where only adult male royals can participate.

Akihito now holds the title of emperor emeritus after becoming Japan's first emperor to abdicate in 200 years.

The emperor under Japan's constitution is a symbol without political power. Naruhito has promised to emulate his father in seeking peace and staying close to people.