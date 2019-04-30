AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump sues banks to block House subpoenas for records

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suing Deutsche (DOY'-chuh) Bank and Capital One in an attempt to block congressional subpoenas for his business records.

The lawsuit by Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric and his daughter Ivanka was filed Monday in federal court in New York. The Trump Organization and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust are among the other plaintiffs.

Two House committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and several other financial institutions earlier this month as part of investigations into Trump's finances.

The Trumps want a federal judge to declare the subpoenas unlawful and unenforceable. The lawsuit also seeks to block the financial institutions from disclosing information and complying with the subpoenas.

The banks have not responded to requests for comment.

___

Trump wants to charge asylum-seekers to apply

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is proposing charging asylum-seekers a fee to process their applications as he continues to try to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross into the U.S.

In a presidential memorandum signed Monday, Trump directed his attorney general and acting homeland security secretary to take additional measures to overhaul the asylum system, which he insists "is in crisis" and plagued by "rampant abuse."

The changes are just the latest in a series of proposals from an administration that is struggling to cope with a surge of migrant families arriving at the southern border that has overwhelmed federal resources and complicated Trump's efforts to claim victory at the border as he runs for re-election. Most of those arriving say they are fleeing violence and poverty and many request asylum under U.S. and international law.

As part of the memo, Trump is giving officials 90 days to come up with new regulations to ensure that applications are adjudicated within 180 days of filing, except under exceptional circumstances.

And he is directing officials to begin charging a fee to process asylum and employment authorization applications — which do not currently require payment.

___

Suspect in synagogue attack stuns family with radical turn

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — The lone suspect in a fatal attack on a Southern California synagogue was a star scholar, athlete and musician whose embrace of white supremacy and anti-Semitism has dumbfounded his family and others who thought they knew him well.

John T. Earnest, 19, made the dean's list both semesters last year as a nursing student at California State University, San Marcos. In high school, he had stellar grades, swam on the varsity team and basked in applause of classmates for his piano solos at talent shows.

Earnest radicalized sometime over the last two years and is charged with murder and attempted murder in Saturday's assault on the Chabad of Poway synagogue, which killed one woman and injured three, including the rabbi. He is also charged with arson in connection with an attack last month on a mosque in nearby Escondido.

Owen Cruise, 20, saw Earnest every day during senior year at Mt. Carmel High School in San Diego when the two were in calculus and physics together. They were in the school's amateur radio club together.

Earnest's piano performances drew audiences to their feet. He did a rendition of "Pirates of the Caribbean" and played Chopin and Beethoven.

___

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

___

AP Analysis: New Japanese emperor looks to match father

When Crown Prince Naruhito on Wednesday becomes, by official Japanese count, the 126th person to occupy the Chrysanthemum Throne since 660 B.C., he will be ceremonially armed with the glittering, ancient imperial regalia of sword and jewel.

Beyond the material trappings that accompany what the Japanese claim to be the world's oldest continuous hereditary monarchy, however, the new emperor will also receive a much more important, though less dazzling, inheritance: The deep and abiding respect his father — Akihito, who was abdicating as emperor on Tuesday — has accumulated over his three-decade reign.

Replicating this bequest on his own will be Naruhito's greatest challenge.

The love many in Japan feel for 85-year-old Akihito was on full display when he made his last official visit to the winter sumo tournament earlier this year. A huge crowd of people leapt to their feet, whooping and smiling as they held up babies and waved flags.

This outpouring of emotion, however, was earned through much smaller moments, such as his visit in 2011, wearing a windbreaker instead of his usual bespoke suit, to comfort victims of a massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdowns. Entering a Tokyo shelter where evacuees were living, he knelt on the wooden floor and listened to the stories of survival and devastation.

___

Rural Catholic church defies Sri Lanka threats, holds Mass

THANNAMUNAI, Sri Lanka (AP) — The checkpoints started just outside of an east Sri Lanka village, the strictest seen in the days after Islamic State-aligned militants launched suicide attacks that killed over 250 people.

The trucks stopped first, soldiers digging through crates and produce. Buses disgorged their passengers. Cars lined up single file so soldiers could open their hoods to inspect engine blocks and pull everything out of trunks.

The reason became clear soon after, as the sound of hymns filled the air of Thannamunai.

The small village in eastern Sri Lanka held likely the first Mass since Catholic leaders closed all their churches for fear of further attacks. Under incredibly tight security, worshippers watched a priest be ordained as they hoped for a future when Mass wouldn't require hundreds of troops armed with assault rifles to defend it.

"People wanted to celebrate Mass, they wanted to participate in this, but they — even myself — were afraid," Father Norton Johnson told Associated Press journalists who witnessed the Mass. "However, security personnel gave us good protection."

___

US museum condemns use of its art by German far-right party

BERLIN (AP) — An American art museum is demanding that a German far-right party stop using one of its paintings, portraying a 19th-century slave auction, in a campaign poster for the European elections.

"We are strongly opposed to the use of this work to advance any political agenda," Olivier Meslay, the director of the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts, told The Associated Press. "We did not supply the painting to the AfD," he said, using the acronym for the party Alternative for Germany.

The 1866 oil-on-canvas painting "Slave Market," by Jean-Leon Gerome, shows a black, apparently Muslim slave trader displaying a naked young woman with much lighter skin to a group of men for examination.

The AfD's Berlin branch said they put up 30 posters of the painting across the German capital with the slogan: "So that Europe won't become Eurabia."

The party, known for its anti-Muslim stance, said it won't take down any of the posters.

___

Infrastructure bringing together Trump, Democratic leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time President Donald Trump sat down with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, the president walked out in a huff and dismissed their government shutdown talks as a "total waste of time."

Nearly four months later, the leaders are at coming together again Tuesday, this time in search of a plan to fix the country's crumbling infrastructure. It's seen as the one issue with the best chance for the two sides to work together this Congress — and even that isn't given good odds for a fruitful ending.

The meeting plays out against the backdrop of high tensions over escalating Democratic investigations following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russian meddling. Lawmakers and the president also have on eye on the 2020 elections, meaning every provision of an infrastructure package — including how to pay for it — will be made with that in mind.

More than one "infrastructure week" already has come and gone over the past two years with nothing to show for it. Still, advocates for an infrastructure package boost see a narrow window for action.

"I think a deal can be had if everybody is willing to put their battle axes away for a period," said former Republican Rep. Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania, who served as chairman of the House's transportation committee for six years.

___

Memory center takes visitors through 4 decades of Afghan war

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A teary-eyed Hameed Rafi said he'll never forget the day he joined a panel of civilian war victims and family members and spoke about the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed his sister last August.

Sharing his story with them in March at the Afghanistan Center for Memory and Dialogue, Rafi recalled how all of the wounded in the attack had been taken to hospitals, so he began searching lists of wounded hanging on hospital walls. But he couldn't find the name of his sister, 18-year-old Rahila, who had been studying in an education center for her college entrance exam when the attack happened.

Then, a doctor suggested Rafi also search lists of those killed.

"That shocked me, I had never considered that my sister wouldn't be alive anymore," he said. But as he learned later, Rahila had perished, he told those who attended the panel discussion.

Rafi's chance to share his story is at the heart of the memory center's mission. Launched in February by the Afghanistan Human Rights and Democracy Organization, it seeks to salvage, protect and share memories and stories of civilian victims of the country's four decades of war.

___

John Singleton found a perfect marriage of movie and moment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rarely have a filmmaker and a moment been so perfectly matched as John Singleton and the summer of 1991.

When "Boyz N the Hood" was released that July, Singleton took what had become a cultural obsession — South-Central Los Angeles and the young black men growing up in it — and imbued them with a depth, humor and humanity lacking in the scare stories and songs that up to that point had defined them to much of the world.

Singleton died Monday at age 51, after having a stroke earlier this month.

Nearly 30 years earlier he was fresh outta film school and in his early 20s when he took elements of his own upbringing, bathed it in the hip-hop culture of the late 80s and early 90s, and emerged with "Boyz N the Hood," which would give him a groundbreaking Academy Award nomination and a permanent place in the American film pantheon.

Stories about gang violence and the drug trade were a constant on newscasts at the time, and in the developing 1992 presidential race candidates angled to show they would be toughest on street crime.