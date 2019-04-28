AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Leaders struggle to make sense of fatal attack on synagogue

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — The rabbi who led a service on the last day of Passover suffered a gunshot wound to his hands and two others endured shrapnel wounds as political, civic and religious leaders across the country struggled to make sense of another fatal attack on a house of worship six months after a mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

John T. Earnest, 19, surrendered to a police after bursting into Chabad of Poway, north of San Diego on Saturday and opening fire with about 100 people inside, killing Lori Kayne, 60, and injuring Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, Noya Dahan, 8, and Almog Peretz, 34, authorities said.

Earnest, who had no previous contact with law enforcement, may be charged with a hate crime in addition to homicide, San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said. Earnest is also being investigated in connection with an arson attack on a mosque in nearby Escondido, California, on March 24.

"Any time somebody goes into a house of worship and shoots the congregants, in my book, that's a hate crime," Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said.

There were indications an AR-type assault weapon might have malfunctioned after the gunman fired numerous rounds inside, Gore said. An off-duty Border Patrol agent working as a security guard fired at the shooter as he fled, missing him but striking his getaway vehicle, Gore said.

___

'THIS MUST STOP': Reaction to the synagogue shooting

A gunman opened fire inside a synagogue near San Diego on Saturday as worshippers celebrated the last day of Passover, authorities said. The attack came exactly six months after 11 people were killed by a gunman at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October.

A sampling of reaction to Saturday's shooting:

___

"THIS MUST STOP. We are heartbroken — and appalled and outraged — by the news of the attack at the Poway Synagogue near San Diego today. This must stop. It was only six months ago to the day that we became members of that tragic club of community-based shootings to which no one wants to belong. We know first-hand the fear, anguish and healing process such an atrocity causes, and our hearts are with the afflicted San Diego families and their congregation. We will not give in to H(asterisk). We send our love and prayers to the Chabbad families. These senseless acts of violence and prejudice must end. Enough is enough!" — Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, site of the October shooting that killed 11, in a statement.

___

___

With churches shut after bombs, Sri Lankans hear Mass on TV

AMPARA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's Catholics celebrated Mass in their homes via a televised broadcast on Sunday as churches across the island nation shut over fears of militant attacks, a week after the Islamic State-claimed Easter suicide bombings killed over 250 people.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, delivered a homily before members of the clergy and the country's leaders in a small chapel at his Colombo residence — an extraordinary measure underlining the fear still gripping this nation of 21 million people.

"This is a time our hearts are tested by the great destruction that took place last Sunday," Ranjith said. "This is a time questions such as, does God truly love us, does he have compassion toward us, can arise in human hearts."

In a rare show of unity, President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa attended the Mass. Their political rivalry and government dysfunction are blamed for a failure to act upon near-specific information received from foreign intelligence agencies that preceded the bombings, which targeted three churches and three luxury hotels.

Police, meanwhile, announced the arrests of two of five people wanted in connection with the attacks after their pictures were distributed publicly.

___

'Terrifying': Crane falls on busy Seattle street, killing 4

SEATTLE (AP) — A construction crane fell from a building on Google's new Seattle campus during a storm that brought wind gusts, crashing down onto one of the city's busiest streets and killing four people.

One female and three males had died by the time firefighters had arrived Saturday afternoon, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said. Two of the dead were ironworkers who had been inside the crane while the other two were people who were inside cars, Fire Department spokesman Lance Garland said.

A 25-year-old mother and her 4-month-old daughter were in a car that was smashed by the crane on its passenger side, and both managed to escape with only minor injuries, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said, calling it a miracle. They and a 28-year-old man were taken to Harborview Medical Center. A fourth person also was injured and treated at the scene.

The crane collapsed near the often-congested intersection of Mercer and Fairview Avenue just north of downtown in the South Lake Union neighborhood shortly before 3:30 p.m., Scoggins said.

The deadly collapse is sure to bring scrutiny about the safety of the dozens of cranes that dot the city's skyscape. With Amazon, Google and other tech companies increasing their hiring in Seattle, the city has more cranes building office towers and apartment buildings than any other in the United States. As of January, there were about 60 construction cranes in Seattle.

___

Trump cheers economy, criticizes Democrats at Wis. rally

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump boasted of a strong economy and criticized his Democratic presidential opponents Saturday night as he rallied supporters with familiar themes.

Trump pointed to the economy's 3.2% growth in the first quarter before drawing even more applause by citing gains in employment and reductions in family poverty in Wisconsin. The state helped propel Trump's 2016 victory, and Democrats are focused on reclaiming its electoral votes in 2020.

Turning to presidential politics, the president had a suggestion for members of the Democratic Party.

"They should change that to the Radical Left Democrat Party," he told a crowd that nearly filled the 10,500-seat Risch Center in Green Bay. "It's crazy what's going on with them. Oh, do I look forward to running against them."

It was a signal that what the president and Republicans have been saying about Democrats for months could be a lasting part of his reelection campaign story. Trump, who loves branding opponents, pointed to the Green New Deal, abortion rights policy and the self-described socialism of prominent Democrats to paint the whole party as radical.

___

Prince Harry's transformation: The kid's all right

LONDON (AP) — Princess Diana's little boy — the red-haired prince with the mischievous smile and his mother's wild streak — is about to become a father.

The arrival any day now of Prince Harry's and American wife Meghan's first child will complete his public transformation into the admirable and modern family man who took his grandmother's crown last year as Britain's most popular royal.

Confidence, a sense of humor and a fun-loving personality are some of the qualities the public sees in Harry, according to a U.K. polling company's rolling online surveys.

Those old enough to remember his coming of age - watching him grow from a child swimming in palace trappings to a rebellious teen, from an army officer speaking up for rank-and-file soldiers to a ginger-bearded groom - can't help but take some pleasure in the expectant father's next milestone.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the titles conferred on the prince and his bride by Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, have tried to keep plans for Baby Sussex's birth veiled in privacy. Kensington Palace didn't give a due date, saying only that it would be in the spring.

___

Deeply divided, Spaniards vote with eye on far-right's rise

MADRID (AP) — A divided Spain is voting in its third general election in four years, with all eyes on whether a far-right party will enter Parliament for the first time in decades and potentially help unseat the Socialist government.

The incumbent prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, is set to win the most votes, but his Socialists seem far from scoring a majority in parliament to form a government on their own.

The fragmentation of the political landscape is the result of austerity that followed a recession, disenchantment with bipartisan politics and the recent rise of far-right populism.

Sánchez called Sunday's ballot after a national budget proposal was rejected in the Lower Chamber by the center-right-conservative opposition and Catalan separatists pressing for self-determination in their northeastern region.

Polls a week ago found that about one third of the nearly 37 million eligible voters hadn't decided how they would vote. Their decision, and the expected high turnout, could swing the result between the left and right wing blocs that have taken shape during the electoral race.

___

Far from glitzy tech hubs, Chinese city bets big on VR

NANCHANG, China (AP) — Liu Zixing craned his neck forward for help with fastening the goggles for his first ever taste of virtual reality. He took a break from the mining ore business to travel to a VR theme park in this Chinese provincial capital not known for high technology.

"It feels like reality," Liu said after shooting down robots in a virtual fighter jet, strapped to a spinning gyroscope lit in purple. "It's just like you're riding in a plane."

Enthusiasm for VR has cooled somewhat after years of hype, but China's leaders are trying to drum up excitement, hoping to take the lead in a technology they expect will eventually gain wide use.

Hoping to coax homegrown entrepreneurs to take the plunge, the government is educating students, subsidizing office spaces, and sponsoring conferences and competitions.

Nanchang's VR Star park offers 42 rides and exhibits, including VR bumper cars and VR shoot-'em-ups. It's the highlight of Nanchang's "VR base," a sprawling complex of mostly still empty, futuristic glass-and-steel offices.

___

Oliver North out as NRA president after leadership dispute

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oliver North announced Saturday that he would not serve a second term as National Rifle Association president, making it clear he had been forced out by the gun lobby's leadership after his own failed attempt to remove the NRA's longtime CEO in a burgeoning divide over the group's finances and media operations.

"Please know I hoped to be with you today as NRA president endorsed for reelection. I'm now informed that will not happen," North said in a statement that was read by Richard Childress, the NRA's first vice president, to members at the group's annual convention.

North, whose one-year term ends Monday, did not show up for the meeting, and his spot on the stage was left empty, his nameplate still in its place. His statement was largely met with silence. Wayne LaPierre, whom North had tried to push out, later received two standing ovations.

It was a stunning conclusion to a battle between two conservative and Second Amendment titans — North, the retired Marine lieutenant colonel with a ramrod demeanor who was at the center of the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s, and LaPierre, who has been battle-tested in the decades since he took up the mantle of gun rights. He has fought back challenges that have arisen over the decades, seemingly emerging unscathed each time. In this latest effort, he pushed back against North, telling members of the NRA's board of directors that North had threatened to release "damaging" information about him to them and saying it amounted to an "extortion" attempt.

Hundreds of the NRA's estimated 5 million members packed into the convention center in Indianapolis where the group's annual meetings were being held. Near the end of the two-hour meeting, some members challenged efforts to adjourn and pushed to question the board about controversies involving its financial management, the relationship with its longtime public relations firm and details of what North sought to raise about alleged misspending, sexual harassment and other mismanagement.

___

Jokic, Nuggets hold off Spurs 90-86 in Game 7 to advance

DENVER (AP) — Time was winding down and the San Antonio Spurs couldn't hear their coach screaming for someone to foul over all the noise.

That's one for the Denver crowd.

The Nuggets also are making some noise.

Nikola Jokic had another triple-double, Jamal Murray hit a clutch floater with 36.8 seconds remaining and the Nuggets held off the Spurs 90-86 in Game 7 on Saturday night to advance in the postseason for the first time in a decade.

"I love the grit, the resiliency, the toughness we played with tonight," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "Even late when they made their run ... we never lost our composure."