Town calls ‘Flintstone House’ a public nuisance, sues owner

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2004, file photo, James Fang, left, talks with his mother, Florence Fang, as president and publisher of The San Francisco Examiner and Independent newspapers Scott McKibben, second from right, announces The Anschutz Co. purchasing the newspapers from the Fang family at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco. A San Francisco Bay Area town is suing Florence Fang, the owner of the quirky Flintstone House, alleging she violated local codes when she put dinosaur sculptures in the backyard and made other landscaping changes that caused local officials to declare it a public nuisance. The town of Hillsborough filed a complaint this week against Fang, the media mogul who purchased the orange-and-purple, bulbous-shaped house in 2017. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo