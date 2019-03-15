The Latest: Saudi media says 1 citizen killed in NZ attack

Mourners paying their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque, Saturday, March 16, 2019, Christchurch, New Zealand, where one of the two mass shootings occurred. The white supremacist gunman appeared in court Saturday charged with murder in the mosque assaults that killed at least 49 people and led to the prime minister to call for a tightening of national gun laws. Vincent Yu AP Photo