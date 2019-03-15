NFL suspends Browns’ Kareem Hunt 8 games for ‘altercations’

FILE - This is a Jan. 25, 2018, file photo showing Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt at Pro Bowl NFL football practice, in Kissimmee, Fla. The NFL has suspended Browns running back Kareem Hunt for eight games after a video showed him kicking a woman and he was later involved in a fight at a resort. The league on Friday, March 15, 2019, cited a violation of its personal conduct policy "for physical altercations at his residence in Cleveland last February and at a resort in Ohio last June." Hunt will not be paid during the half-season suspension, which he will not appeal. Doug Benc, File AP Photo